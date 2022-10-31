A Look into the Upcoming 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Season

The EvCC Trojan Women’s Basketball Team will look to build on the 2021-2022 rollercoaster season. They finished the season under .500 record of 12-13. However, with a winning conference record of 9-5 The Season saw them playing in the NWAC tournament where they were bounced in the round of 16 against the higher seeded Spokane Sasquatch.

Head Coach Jeannie Thompson navigated her first season as the Trojans head coach last season by trying to ignite players and coaches in the midst of a covid riddled season that left the stands lifeless and without fans, with uncertainty around every corner. Now, able to settle into her first season without all the added pressure, Thompson is itching to put this team to work.

This season sees two returners to the program as team captains. Mikail Montez and Maddy Thoma. Montez was excited to share how happy she was to have a more complete offseason with her teammates. “We have a lot of new girls this season so building chemistry is very important… we got more open gyms and off-season workouts this year and I believe it really helped build their confidence.”

Confidence seems to be the captain’s theme this year as Montez would go on to state that her role as a mentee to the younger athletes translates to her ambitions as well. “My expectation is to be running for first place in the north. We have a very well rounded team-speed, size, scoring, we have it.”

Two Freshmen on this year’s Trojan squad Ashlynd Hunt , from Delta Utah and Mia Jones, from Lynnwood Washington, look to make good on that goal. The young backcourt combines a speed and defensive intensity that feeds directly into the Trojans team culture and identity

While the roster is young, the returners on the roster are looking to make an impact. Be that sophomore forward Sydney Benedict, guard Iayanah Brewer, or any other of the players in the Trojans expected 10 woman rotation.

Montez herself will be a focal point on offense returning from averaging 10.7 points to go along with 9.5 rebounds a game, leading the team by a wide margin. Montez was also one of two players last season to start all 23 games for the Trojans, only last season’s leading scorer Sydney VanNess joined her in that feat.

Just like Montez, Thoma is ready to lead this year’s Trojan squad. Coming off a freshman campaign averaging 8.6 points and 5.8 rebounds a game, her teammates say she looks to have taken the next step in her game; “She’s more confident shooting and scoring in practice and I’m excited to see her go off this season.” Montez beams.

The Trojans are excited for the season, and everyone on the team has bought into that belief. “The energy is different this season,” Thoma states, “We have all the pieces, we just need to keep working.”

The Trojans opened their season on Saturday, October 15th, in a rowdy game against the Douglas College (British Columbia) Royals. Trojans dropped the opener 69-52 but had strong performances from Thoma pitching in 13 points and from Montez with 11 but it wasn’t enough to deal with the hot shooting of the Royals Jenessa Knapp who lead all scorers with 18 and went four-for-four from behind the three point arc and six-for-eight from the field.