EvCC Student Life Hosts Trojan Kick Off Event

The sounds of a DJ playing music, group photos, and students playing volleyball returned to EvCC on Tuesday, September 27th when EvCC student life hosted its quarter kick-off event.

Students gathered in the Jackson courtyard to celebrate the return to school as well as promote a community atmosphere, something that has been lacking on campus since students went virtual during the covid-19 pandemic. Student Life handed out kettle corn as well as trojan-related items to students who filled out a simple interest survey.

One student, Maila West, had never been to an event like the kick-off before. With this being their first quarter on campus West was drawn to the event on the promise of free items and wanting to make new friends, but also due to the fact that the last few years had been virtual. “In high school, half of it was online (so) I missed out on fun stuff. So I really appreciate (it).”

Another student, Theresa Van, was on campus when she saw the event taking place in the courtyard. Van was drawn over because it was “Loud, Entertaining and there’s free stuff.” Students like Van truly value events like the kick-off, it allows students to talk to other students and engage with the community. “It feels like something is actually interesting happening here, rather than a dead school,” Van said.

It wasn’t just students who made it out to the kick-off, there were faculty and administration alike, including EvCC Interim President Dr. Darrell Cain, who was happy he could join the event going on. “I love having students out here and seeing some of our staff… (It’s) a great environment and atmosphere.” Cain also added that events like the kick-off are “really critical,” for students on campus. “One of the areas we focus on in our strategic plan is a sense of belonging, so events like this bring students together for fellowship.”

To find out about upcoming events like the Trojan kickoff you can follow EvCC Student life accounts on social media or check in to the EvCC website. The next event they will be hosting is Cafecito con Pan in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will be on Wednesday, October 5th from 10 am to 1 pm.