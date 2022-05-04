How Have Online Classes Become Preferred Over In Person?

Two years ago, online school was viewed as more of an inconvenience, many students had grown accustomed to a routine without school. They’d gotten jobs, hung out with friends, and started to explore new interests. Sitting down in front of a camera to hear a teacher read out of a text book for an hour then assign worksheets just didn’t seem like a valuable use of time.

However, nowadays it appears that attitude has switched. Students now show preference toward online courses. The second class sign-ups open for a new semester, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an opening in the online options. Why is that?

For one, schedule flexibility. Having the ability to control completely when and where you “attend” school adds not only a sense of power, but control. You can’t miss a class because you control your learning cycle. Because of this, as students we get to work more hours, have more free time, and not feel pressured by in-class deadlines. Instead of planning life around school, school becomes just another part of life. “School used to be very overwhelming for me,” says freshman Conner Lesewski, ” now I feel like I have more time for me which I can spend on the gym, my job, and anything else that might interest me. It makes time management not as big an issue.”

Other positives include personalized learning pathways. You learn at your own pace and don’t have to worry about pressure from peers, it’s just you and a screen. “I think I speak for everyone that’s in a sport or club that online classes have been a blessing,” freshman soccer player Juan Castillo states.

A lot of students need extra help with textbooks outside of classrooms. In an online environment you can look back at all text options you’ve been given at all times and even schedule one on one zoom calls with instructors . A lot less daunting than the task of doing so in person.

Also, just like at the start of the pandemic, it gives students the opportunity to explore life outside of school. ASU Prep Digital inclines that, “Many online students are taking steps toward enriching their lives and paving their own paths to success by traveling the world, becoming rising sports stars, or working a part-time job in between classes.”

College is about finding out who you are as a person and what interests you. Sometimes hours in a lecture hall just won’t cut it on that journey of self exploration. Going out and finding hobbies, teams, jobs, volunteer work, and the relationships that come along with all of those help us to grow into our future selves. Some even go and create their own small businesses or online communities such as blogs, fitness accounts, or political commentary.

There was much apprehension going into the lockdown and the effects that it would have on our education. Amazingly, the normalization of off campus learning has helped us in the process of rebuilding and will continue to as we progress into the time ahead.