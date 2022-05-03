What is Trojan Rewards?

EvCC has a program for all home games that wins prizes for participation. The program is called Trojan Rewards. To attend a game, you will need your student ID card or if you don’t have an SID card, you can give your current enrollment schedule.

At EvCC, we have men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, cross country, track & field, volleyball, baseball, and softball games. All home games are free to attend for current EvCC students.

Ticket Information and Upcoming Events

There is a ticket price of $7.00 for general admission, $5.00 for senior/military with ID and free for children six years of age or younger for all baseball, volleyball, basketball. All admission will be taken at the door, one hour prior to game start time. At this time, they are accepting cash only and there will be no pre-sales of tickets.

The spring sports that are currently playing are track & field, softball and baseball. Baseball home games are played at Everett Memorial Stadium. For softball home games, they are played at Gaffney Field adjacent to the Everett Boys and Girls Club with free admission to all.

Trojan Rewards Program

To sign up for your points, you go to the entry table for all home basketball, volleyball and baseball games. Softball sign-in is located behind home plate at “Trojan Nation” tent; soccer games are located at the center field score table. Be sure to print name, email, SID and shirt size when you sign up to receive credit each game. If you have already signed up, simply show your ID and mention you are already a member and you will receive credit. The program is run by our Student Life members, so if you come often, they will know you.

Rewards include a smart phone silicone pocket on your first attendance! Nike “TROJAN NATION” shirt for 3 points, Trojan beanie for 8 points, Trojan socks for 15 points. Two Nike backpacks are awarded to the two students with the most participation points! You qualify for the backpack sweepstake after you receive 20+ points. All home games attended are worth one point each unless otherwise promoted.

Our rival, the Edmonds Community College Tritons are the closest school to EvCC. The games against them are worth double points at all those games. “The two teams play for the T trophy and the one with the most game points wins it for the season.” said Garet Studer, EvCC’s Athletic Director. The last time the teams competed for it was in 2018 as all Sports had stopped due to the pandemic. The most recent victory came in softball, when the Trojans beat the Tritons on Saturday April 16, winning the trophy this year.

Additional Information

Follow the Trojans social media on Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram @EvCC_Trojans for new promotions, game schedules, results, news and bonus point opportunities.

The following games are playing soon:

2021-22 Trojan Baseball Schedule

May games:

o Home game: Monday 2 vs Skagit Valley 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM

o Away game: Saturday 14 at Olympic1:00 PM and 4:00 PM

o Home game: Sunday 15 vs Olympic 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM

2021-22 Trojan Softball Schedule

May games:

o Away game: Sunday 01at Shoreline 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM

o Home game: Friday 6 vs Douglas 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM

o Away game: Saturday 07 at Bellevue 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM

o Home game: Friday 13 vs Shoreline 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM

2021-22 Trojan Track and Field Schedule

May games:

o Mon. 2 NWAC Multi Event Championships Hosted by Lane CC – Eugene, OR

o Sat. 7 Linfield Open Hosted by Linfield College – McMinnville, OR

o Sat. 14 Northwest Region Championship Hosted by Olympic College – Memorial Stadium, Bremerton, WA

o Mon. 23 NWAC Championships Hosted by Mt. Hood CC – Gresham, OR

o Tue. 24 NWAC Championships Hosted by Mt. Hood CC – Gresham, OR