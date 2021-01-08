Discrepancy in EvCC’s 2020 Layoff Numbers

After an extensive back-and-forth with the Everett Community College administration, The Clipper has secured public records related to 2020 layoffs. According to these records, 49 full-time employees were laid off. Additionally, there were approximately 39 temporary, part-time hourly positions that were either eliminated or left unfilled since Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation on Feb. 29, 2020.

“Not all of these would have ended due to budget reasons. It is not possible to provide any additional details,” said Linda Nichols the Director of Human Resources – Classified.

In June 2020 the EvCC administration told local media the part-time hourly layoffs were approximately 85. EvCC was not available for comment on this discrepancy.

These layoffs were distributed throughout multiple employment divisions of the school. The lost full-time positions range from custodians to directors of programs.

In addition, going into Fall 2020, class caps in online classes were raised from 25 students to 30. This allowed the school to save money by consolidating and eliminating some sections. At this time no full-time faculty have been laid off and it is unknown how many part-time faculty members were affected by the reduced number of sections.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available to The Clipper. We are currently looking at the impact these layoffs have had across our campus community. If your college experience has been impacted due to these layoffs you can email The Clipper here.

June layoff articles by local media:

The Clipper

The Herald