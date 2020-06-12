Student LIFE Online: How Student Clubs Have Continued During the Pandemic

ASB Executive Council (from left to right) Miquel Ruscha, Jesslin Ochoa, Luke Frost, Araceli Daza, Madison “Maddie” Gilbert. The ASB government helps with the executive council on campus and also oversees the senate board.

While Everett Community College transitioned to online instruction, Student LIFE decided to serve students remotely and build their community virtually. With campus being closed to the public, events that were planned for spring quarter were forced to cancel.

Before COVID-19, Student LIFE would host events like Club Fest and other interactive things to keep the community engaged. Sports teams were also forced to quit their activities and a lot of athletes who were on scholarships decided to go home until things possibly cleared up. Not only were extracurricular activities stripped away, but a lot of events were canceled for faculty members such as admission info sessions, transfer fairs and of course, graduation.

While some clubs may be struggling with instruction, the Associated Student Body (ASB) board decided to continue their meetings on a bi-weekly basis, the same applies to the club council.

The ASB government helps with the executive council on campus and oversees the senate board. They are comprised of five members: ASB President Araceli Daza, ASB President of Administration Luke Frost, ASB Vice President of Student Engagement Madison Gilbert, ASB Vice President of Clubs & Organizations Jesslin Ochoa and ASB Vice President of Budget Miquel Ruscha.

One senator from the ASB board, Dana Edgeworth who’s an engineering major mentions that the structure of their virtual senate meetings took awhile to adjust to, but now she realizes that it works around her schedule. “At first I was busy and found myself adjusting my schedule, but now I can literally hop on a Zoom call from home,” says Edgeworth.

Hailey Enick, The First Nations Club president who is majoring in Elementary Education had plans to hold gatherings in the spring quarter and now will work on rescheduling her events for a later time. “We were really looking forward to it, but I’m glad we are all able to take the precautions needed in order to stay safe,” she said.

Helene Mulematulu, a biology major and president of the African Diaspora Club, decided to take a break from club meetings but will resume with action starting in the fall. She said that this pandemic is allowing her to realize that flexibility is something that we all have to learn to adapt to.

Student LIFE also provided events to entertain the community virtually with activities such as their annual drag show, Motivational Mondays and numerous workshops to help students in their professional development careers.

President Willis made a statement on May 8, stating that EvCC would remain closed to the public during fall quarter with the exception of certain departments teaching classes in person.

Araceli Daza, the current ASB president reported that “the plans for next year aren’t set up yet. Normally Jennifer Rhodes and the ASB president for that year would have information, but since we haven’t hired anyone yet, everything’s pending.”