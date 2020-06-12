Three Noodle Dish Recipes

Three recipes and an accompanying video of cooking different noodle dishes.

Noodles with Soybean

Ingredients:

300g Pork belly, diced

1 Cucumber, shredded

1 Scallion, diced

100g Sweet pasta sauce

100g Bean paste

0.5oz Soy sauce

0.55g Dark Soy Sauce

10g Chinese cooking wine

1/3 cups Peanut or Corn oil (or preferred cooking oil)

To Cook:

Add cooking oil to the wok to heat up, add pork belly and stir fry. After pork belly begins to take on color, add sweet paste sauce, bean paste, soy sauce, dark soy sauce and Chinese cooking wine. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent sticking to pan, until the color is dark and the soup is reduced, add the minced scallion and stir fry for one minute.

Add pork belly and fried sauce(to taste) on the cooked noodles with cucumber shreds, stir and serve.

Noodles with Scallion paste

Ingredients:

1 Green onion, shredded

4-6 Scallion cut (3-4 cm)

4 Leek cut (3-4 cm)

500 ml Peanut or Corn oil (Or prefered cooking oil)

1 Sunny-side-up egg

Seasoning sauce: (mix ingredients in bowl to taste)

3oz Soy sauce

0.5 oz Oyster sauce

1/2 Tbs White sugar

1-1.5 oz Dark soy sauce

To Cook:

Add oil to pot and heat. Add chopped green onions, leeks and scallions, reduce to low heat and slowly fry for about 25-30 minutes, or until the ingredients become golden and crispy. Filter oil into jar and set aside,* pour fried vegetables into bowl. Add prepared seasoning sauce to bowl with vegetables.

Drizzle cooked noodles with 3-4 spoons of scallion oil (according to personal taste), and top with sunny-side-up egg. (sprinkling some crunchy onion skins on top can also add a nice touch of texture and flavor)

*Remaining scallion oil can be refrigerated and saved to add to other dishes

Oil-splashed Noodles

Ingredients

3-4 Garlic Cloves, minced

4 pieces Baby Bok Choy

1 handful Bean sprouts

2 tsp Chilli powder

1 Scallion, diced

1/4 cups Peanut or Corn oil (or preferred cooking oil)

Dressing: (mix ingredients in bowl to taste)

1/2 tsp Soy sauce

1/2 tsp Vinegar

1/8 tsp Salt

To Cook:

Add 500 ml of water to pot and boil. Add and cook baby bok choy for one minute, then remove to bowl. Cook bean sprouts in boiling water for two minutes and also remove to bowl. Spread prepared baby bok choy, bean sprouts, minced garlic, chili powder and scallion on top of cooked noodles, add dressing.