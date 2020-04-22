Snohomish County Sheriff Calls Out Gov. Inslee’s Stay-Home Order

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney voiced his opinion regarding Gov. Inslee’s stay-home order on his Facebook Tuesday evening.

After tuning into Gov. Inslee’s Tuesday evening public address, Fortney went to Facebook for an announcement where he stated he wouldn’t be taking any enforcement action related to the stay-home order.

Fortney attacked Inslee’s job performance. “After what I witnessed tonight I can no longer stay silent as I’m not even sure he knows what he is doing or knows what struggles Washingtonian’s face right now,” said Fortney.

The sheriff expressed how he is worried about the state’s economy and is unhappy with how Inslee has decided who does and doesn’t get to work.

EvCC Public Information Officer, Katherine Schiffner conveyed the school’s position on the matter. “Everett Community College is continuing to follow guidance from the Washington State Department of Health, the Snohomish Health District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the health and safety of our students and employees,” said Schiffner.

She included that the school will continue to comply with Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to slow the spread of COVID-19. “We are awaiting guidance from the state about the safe return to college classes and services. In the meantime, EvCC will continue to serve students remotely.”

Fortney also touched on his belief that the governor’s orders are breaching our constitutional rights. “As your elected Sheriff I will always put your constitutional rights above politics or popular opinion. We have the right to peaceably assemble,” said Fortney. “We have the right to keep and bear arms. We have the right to attend church service of any denomination. The impacts of COVID-19 no longer warrant the suspension of our constitutional rights.”

EvCC student, Mackenzie Austin shared her thoughts on Fortney’s post. “I feel like it’s irresponsible, because if the governor doesn’t think it’s time to reopen then it’s not time to reopen. Especially since the pandemic isn’t over,” says Austin. Austin works at a pet-care hospital which deems her an essential worker. When asked if she thinks business should reopen, she explained that if a company is able to conduct their business while following the rules of staying six feet apart, then they should be able to open up.

“As elected leaders I think we should be questioning the Governor when it makes sense to do so,” said Fortney.

In a phone interview with Megan Dunn, the Snohomish County Council Member for District 2, Dunn shared her thoughts. “I believe as independently elected officials we have a responsibility to consider the health and safety of everyone in Snohomish County, and Sheriff Fortney’s refusal to comply with the Governor’s order is a dangerous political drama and it does not bring positive change. It’s putting lives at stake,” Said Dunn.

Counsel woman Dunn has received numerous emails from people who have expressed their concern that Fortney’s message could make things more worse than better. “People are working so hard to comply with these orders and his actions will move us backwards.”

Dunn verbalized her concern that not everyone has the same social safety-net and guarantees for quality healthcare. She believes that everyone should come together and look at positive actions that would help reshape the system that led to a pandemic shutting down our economy and our personal lives, that issues can improve. “By not coming together and working on this issue, we’re just making it harder.”

Another EvCC student, Owen Tinsley divulged his opinion. “I think it’s too early, there could be a second spike in the curve and if that happens it could be the official’s fault because they said to do it. At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

On Mar. 25, Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman issued a statement in response to one of Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders. “I believe our community understands the severity of the situation and encourage them to follow the advice of our public health officials… The Everett Police remains committed to serving and protecting our public during this challenging time.”