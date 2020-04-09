Everett Shooting Locks Down Campus

John clutches his walker while speaking with KIRO-13 about witnessing the shooting on the corner of Rucker and Everett Ave in Everett on Thursday April 9, 2020.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. today, a shooting occurred on the corner of Rucker and Everett Avenue next to the Madrona Apartments resulting in EvCC to enter lockdown for two hours. Multiple people have been detained and two victims are being treated for gunshot wounds at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. It is unknown at this time if the wounds are life threatening or not.

Everett Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Aaron Snell briefed the media at the scene. When asked if police believe that the area is safe for the public, Snell replied

“This area is safe as well as the north area where we were doing the K-9 search up by the community college and the hospital. Our active search is over and we think we will be able to solve this and continue to work on the case”. He also believes that the two victims being treated for the gunshot wound are involved with the shooting.

No one has officially been arrested for the shooting, but detectives are interviewing the subjects and charges may be filed. “It’s very fluid, we believe it’s possible they might be involved. The detained people will be interviewed and will make that determination afterwards on whether or not they are involved or not so we are still working on it and our detectives are on scene and doing the interviews” said Snell.

While on the scene, police told all members of the press and civilian onlookers to quickly get across the street due to the threat of a possible active shooter in the building we were posted in front of. Police with riot shields swiftly entered the building and began calling out to the possible suspect who was believed to be in the apartment building.

After about ten minutes two officers exited the building with a white male in handcuffs. Soon after, the suspect was out of handcuffs and sitting on the curb with police. It is still being determined if he is a suspect or not.

John, a second floor resident of the Madrona Apartments stood clutching his walker as he shared his experience of the incident. “I saw this blue, it must have been a Toyota driving in circles radically driving in the parking lot and about five or six people were chasing after it shooting at it.” He went on to share that multiple shooters were hiding behind cars and shooting at each other.

A mother embracing her younger son watched as the scene unraveled, “This isn’t supposed to be happening right now, we are social distancing, we aren’t killing people… just love each other, don’t do this and scare people because we are scared” said Melissa Wallace, a Cascade High School lunch lady and single mother who lives just houses down from the shooting.

At 4:59 p.m. Everett Police notified EvCC that the lockdown order could be lifted.