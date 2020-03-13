EvCC School of Cosmetology

EvCC’s Cosmetology program started in 1996 and has been planted in Marysville, Washington for the last 24 years. The program is made up of three subdivisions: hair care, skin care and nail care services.

With their work being based around hours, Everett Community College’s requirement for licensing is 1,730 credited clock hours, and passing all the required classes.

Dzena Metiljevic, an EvCC Cosmetology graduate says, “The EvCC Cosmetology program has an extensive curriculum for learning all aspects of hair and the industry. The school looks very modern and provides students with the very professional and quality products and color line to work with.”

EvCC Cosmetology instructor Tara Murphy says, “I am very passionate about the industry. There is so much opportunity for a stylist in the world whether they want to freelance, have an entrepreneur life and create their own schedule. There are so many different avenues, you can be an educator or even travel the world.”

Murphy has been in the cosmetology industry since 2005. While she enjoys all parts of the program, she would say that she has a true passion for the technical side of the industry. She loves the opportunities and resources her students have at the EvCC Cosmetology program.

Riley Grass, a current EvCC Cosmetology student, originally started her education at the EvCC Sno-Isle program in high school.

“Having that little leg up at Sno-Isle really helped me but coming to the cosmetology program really refined my skills and I’ve gotten a lot of business and technical skills. My experience has been really good and I’ve come a long way,” said Grass.

A lot of misconceptions come up in an industry like this, especially things like work loads and challenges cosmetologists face on a day-to-day basis.

“People don’t really get that it’s hard and a lot of work, they definitely underestimate the program. I’m here about 45 hours just in a week,” says Grass.

While their workload does seem time consuming and difficult, the cosmetology students choose to put their passion as a priority.

Student Sarahi Jimenez says, “I chose cosmetology because I wanted a career where I can make people feel beautiful and have fun while doing it.”

A big part of this career path for many students is their love for creativity and beauty. “EvCC has helped me a lot through my career path, all the instructors and advisors helped me in the beginning of my journey and are continuing to help me,” says Jimenez.

The EvCC Cosmetology School is open Monday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.