Everett Events: March 4-9

Free Events:

Wednesday, Mar. 4

Free Trivia // 6:30 p.m. at Middleton Brewing (FREE)

Intro to Sign Language // 7 p.m. at Sno-Isle Food Co-op (FREE)

Thursday, Mar. 5

Free Museum Thursday // 2 p.m. at Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum (FREE)

American Creed: Film Screening & Community Conversation // 6 p.m. at Everett Public Library on Hoyt (FREE)

Saturday, Mar. 7

Havilah Rand // 7 p.m. at Port Gardner Bay Winery (FREE)

Seattle Prohibition, by Brad Holden // 2 p.m. at Everett Public Library (FREE)

Sunday, Mar. 8

POPUP / March Everett Farmers Market // 11 a.m. at Everett Performing Arts Center (FREE)

Monday, Mar. 9

Movie Night / Alpha Wolf // 7 p.m. at Soundbite Cider 21 + (FREE)

Music and Performances:

Wednesday, Mar. 4

She Loves Me // 7:30 p.m. at Everett Performing Arts Center ($70)

Thursday, Mar. 5

She Loves Me // 7:30 p.m. at Everett Performing Arts Center ($70)

Friday, Mar. 6

She Loves Me // 8 p.m. at Everett Performing Arts Center ($70)

Petty Thief, The Neil Youngs / Concert // 8 p.m. at Tony V’s Garage Saloon & Eatery ($15)

Good Job / Now and Not Yet / Several Other Ghosts / Concert // 7 p.m. at Black Lab Gallery ($10)

Saturday, Mar. 7

She Loves Me // 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Everett Performing Arts Center ($70)

John Kay 50 Years of Songs and Storytelling (John Kay of Steppenwolf) // 7:30 p.m. at The Historic Everett Theatre ($24-$45)

Sunday, Mar. 8

She Loves Me // 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Everett Performing Arts Center ($70)

Everett Comedy Night // 8:30 p.m. at Emory’s on Silver Lake ($10)

Sports:

Thursday, Mar. 5

2020 NWAC Basketball Championship // 8 a.m. at Everett Community College ($17/$9 for students)

Friday, Mar. 6

2020 NWAC Basketball Championship // 1 p.m. at Everett Community College ($17/$9 for students)

Everett Silvertips vs. Tri-City Americans // 7:35 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena ($52-$70)

Saturday, Mar. 7

2020 NWAC Basketball Championship // 8 a.m. at Everett Community College ($17/$9 for students)

Everett Silvertips vs. Seattle Thunderbirds // 7:05 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena ($54-$86)

Sunday, Mar. 8

2020 NWAC Basketball Championship // 1 p.m. at Everett Community College ($17/$9 for students)

Other:

Wednesday, Mar. 4

Growing Groceries: Vegetables A to Z // 6:30 p.m. at WSU Extension Snohomish County ($20)

Friday, Mar. 6

5th Annual Family BINGO Night // 5:45 p.m. at Cascade High School ($5)

Saturday, Mar. 7

Pet ‘n’ Paint // 3 p.m. at Everett Mall ($15)

Beginner Beekeeping / Educational Class // 8:30 a.m. at Sno-Isle Co-op ($65)