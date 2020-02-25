Scenic Parks and Trails
Five Nature Walks Within Five Miles of EvCC Campuses
The new year brings new goals and new resolutions for a healthier lifestyle.
“The past 15 years of exercise science has demonstrated that the most profound aspects of physical activity are in the ways that physical activity affects the brain and the entire nervous system,” said Dr. Dennis Dilday, chiropractor, Tai Chi instructor and fitness faculty member at EvCC.
Joseph J. Luciani, a clinical psychologist who has studied the effects of resolution goals, said that approximately 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February.
When asked about fitness resolution failures, Dilday said, “Two main reasons that they fail is, first, they get hurt in the process and have to seek professional help dealing with recovery; and second, they simultaneously get overwhelmed with choices and underwhelmed with their own personal improvements.”
Even though many people fail in their first month, it is never too late to start again.
Here are five scenic walks within 5 miles of EvCC’s campuses that everyone can try.
Lake Tye Park (0.6 miles from EvCC East Campus)
Distance: 1.63 miles, roundtrip
Elevation: 29 foot gain
Trail Surfaces: Asphalt, grass
Trail Accessibility: Biking, wheelchair, walking
Location: Fryelands Blvd. SE & Wales St NE, Monroe
Parking/Entry Fee: None
Features: Lake Tye is an engineered lake on 64 acres of land. It is great for scenic walks, picnics and fishing. The lake includes boat launch access, covered picnic shelters and multiple sports courts.
Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens (1.6 miles from EvCC Main Campus)
Distance: 0.6 miles
Elevation: N/A
Trail Surface: Paved, gravel, wooden bridge
Trail Accessibility: Wheelchair, walking
Location: 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett
Parking/Entry Fee: None
Features: Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens sits on 3.5 acres. It features 10 themed gardens with trees, sculptures and a gazebo.
Pigeon Creek Trail (3.3 miles from EvCC Main Campus)
Distance: 3.5 miles, roundtrip
Elevation: No elevation
Trail Surfaces: Asphalt
Trail Accessibility: Bike, wheelchair, walking
Location: West end of Terminal Ave., Everett
Parking/Entry Fee: None
Features: Pigeon Creek Trail runs adjacent to the Port of Everett industrial park with views which include shipping docks, railroads and the Puget Sound. The trail ends at a secluded beach with picnic tables.
Langus Riverfront Park (4 miles from EvCC Main Campus)
Distance: 3 miles, roundtrip
Elevation: No elevation
Trail Surfaces: Asphalt, gravel
Trail Accessibility: Biking, wheelchair, walking
Location: Smith Island Road, Everett
Parking/Entry Fee: None
Features: Langus Riverfront Park runs adjacent to the Snohomish River. This park has boat launch access, river access and a fishing pier. Langus Riverfront Park is home to the Everett Rowing Association boathouse.
Forest Park (4.1 miles from EvCC Main Campus)
Distance: 4.9 miles of trails
Elevation: 1100 foot gain
Trail Surface: Soft wooded trails, natural wood stairs
Trail Accessibility: Biking, walking
Location: 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd., Everett
Parking/Entry Fee: None
Features: Forest Park is a kid-friendly park complete with a playground, swimming pool and interconnected trails. There are multiple trail access points with map kiosks to help guide people throughout the park.
