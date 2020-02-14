Man Exposes Himself in Parking Lot E

The second instance of someone exposing themselves on campus in the past five months.

According to a Rave Alert sent out by EvCC, Everett police and EvCC security responded to a report of a man exposing himself around 12:15 p.m., today, Feb. 14. The incident occurred across from Whitehorse Hall in parking lot E.

The suspect was described as being a white male in his late 20s or 30s, standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and a thin build. He was last seen leaving campus heading southeast.

This is the second time since October that someone has been reported exposed themselves on EvCC property. The previous incident was reported by The Clipper on Oct. 4, 2019. In the first incident, the suspect exposed himself to nearly twenty students outside of a second-floor Gray Wolf Hall classroom. He was described as a bald hispanic male.



If you notice any suspicious activity, call 911, then call EvCC’s Safety, Security & Emergency Management office at (425) 388-9990.