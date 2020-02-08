Winter Club Fest: What Its All About

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Student LIFE (Leadership, Inclusion, Fun and Engagement) ended January with Winter Club Fest, where 50+ clubs attended in booths to meet fellow students, faculty, and staff. Making new friends in college can seem difficult at times, but attending Winter Club Fest is a perfect opportunity to meet new people and make new friends.

EvCC students have the opportunity to join any club that interests them or to just stop and meet some amazing people on campus. A perfect example of an amazing club that attended the event is the BRIDGES Cultural Club! BRIDGES stands for “Building Readiness, Inspiring Dreams, Gaining Educational Success” as stated by an advisor of the club, Chan Beattie. This club promotes a sense of comfortability by making new friendships. They learn about other cultures and identities of diverse members that are in the club and have an open-mindset of welcoming all students from any background.

Winter Club Fest was held at Parks Student Union on Jan. 30th, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost was completely free and was open to students, faculty, and staff to attend.

There was a large array of clubs that attended Club Fest. When stopping by the art club booth, two leaders of the club discussed that each week the students in the club talk about what art they want to focus on. They meet every Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Whitehorse 287. Their next art sale will be held in March.

Another club that was in attendance was the Math Engineering Science Student Association club (MESSA). Their vision is to “Be a place where students can take charge, plan, and organize activities that they want to do. Doing so, students build leadership skills while doing things that interest them!” This stated in fliers that were handed out by the advisors of the club Steve Grupp and Kaitlin Owens. MESSA meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Whitehorse 253 and is free to join.

Youth Empowerment Group (GLOBE) which stands for GLBTQ+ were promoting their club and are accepting club members ages 14 to 20 years old. This club has been at EvCC for around five years and promotes their welcoming personalities in a place where you can talk about anything you feel comfortable sharing. As stated in their pamphlet, “GLOBE meets every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in a safe, confidential, youth-friendly location in urban Snohomish County.”

Society of Women Engineers club offers plenty of helpful gestures such as workshops held during some of their clubs. According to their informational pamphlet, their goal is to “Provide a place for women in science and engineering to meet others with the same interests and learn more about the engineering field.” For example, last Tuesday they had a scholarship workshop where they learned how to fill out scholarship applications, which can be very helpful. Their advisors are also instructors, so the club meets every Tuesday during a time that works for most students and is also free to join.

Winter Club Fest had a lot to offer this year. It is a great opportunity to communicate with others and find out about interesting clubs one can join at EvCC. If you’re interested in joining any of the 50+ clubs offered here at EvCC, email the club’s designated advisors and inquire about how you can join today.

Student Clubs & Organizations: https://www.everettcc.edu/students/sa/clubs/clubs-list

Gallery | 9 Photos Savanna Eickerman Members of the Art Club at EvCC's Winter Club Fest on Jan. 30th, 2020 in Parks Student Union.