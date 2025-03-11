The Changing Face of Education: AI and the Student Experience

Classrooms evolve as technology grows and impacts the way we learn.

The introduction of AI into our classrooms marks a significant turning point in education, offering opportunities for learning, increased efficiency and enhanced student engagement. However, it also brings challenges like ensuring equitable access, upholding ethical standards and maintaining the human connection in education.

One of the most exciting aspects of AI in education is its ability to offer personalized learning experiences. Modern AI platforms can identify a student’s strengths, weaknesses and pace of learning. Instead of following a one-size-fits-all curriculum, lessons adjust in real time to ensure that students aren’t overwhelmed or left behind.

“This is an interesting topic — most students are using AI for grammar and to help with ideas, organization and efficiency. Not completely for content creation,” Brian Schechter, President/Founder of EvCC’s Connect AI Club, said. “I found that people are using it for tutoring and to help us with subject matter.”

“The promise of AI can go both ways, but its benefits will only be realized if we make sure every student has access to the tools they need,” EvCC student Adriana Rodriquez said.

Integrating AI into education does have its ethical concerns. Questions about data privacy and the potential for algorithmic bias are the most concerning. AI systems rely on vast amounts of data to operate and safeguarding this information is important. “Data privacy … serious issues and we are very concerned about that,” Schechter said.

Schechter also emphasized, “In a survey I gave out, 46% of the respondents said that they’re concerned about the consequences surrounding the use of AI at school. Whether they’re being ethical or perceived as being dishonest.”

Additionally, data bias can lead to unequal educational outcomes. Many in the education community are advocating for ethical guidelines that ensure AI is used responsibly.

AI is proving to be a valuable resource for students with learning disabilities as well. Adaptive learning systems can modify the pace and style of content delivery to suit each student’s needs, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed. These tools not only offer customized assistance, but also help educators identify areas where students may require some extra support.

Rodriquez had mixed opinions regarding AI in education. “I love that I can get instant feedback and explore topics in a way that fits my learning style.” However, she expressed some caution: Relying too much on technology may decrease the value of personal interactions between teachers and students.

While AI is a powerful tool, it is not a replacement for the human element in education. It’s also important to address a common misconception. AI is not meant to do your school work for you or as a method for cheating on tests.

AI is designed to be a helper — a means to better understand material, receive guidance and improve your skills. Using AI to bypass genuine learning not only undermines your own learning but also violates academic integrity. When used responsibly, AI can be an effective resource that complements your studies. Engaging actively with your assignments, rather than leaning on technology to shortcut the process, ensures that you truly grasp the concepts being taught.

Across various schools in the U.S., innovative AI-driven programs are already being used with promising results. Some include interactive AI tutors to help students review material and prepare for exams. As AI continues to evolve, its role in education will only become more significant.

Schools and colleges are not just incorporating AI into their teaching methods, but also preparing us for a future where AI will play a role in almost every industry. “There is some faculty use in AI for creating the courses. They can use it for efficiency just like we can,” Schechter said. “Faculty is exploring it, but they’re very concerned about academic integrity.”

The focus is shifting from using AI as a tool for academic support to embracing it as a pathway to future career opportunities. “I read that 90% of students are aware of AI and it was under 40% that felt like they would be prepared to go into the workforce,” Schechter explained.

By understanding the fundamentals of AI and its applications, students can position themselves at the front of technological innovation. “We’re not just learning for the sake of exams,” Rodriquez said. “We’re preparing for a future where technology and human ingenuity go hand in hand.”

The use of AI in education is currently a work in progress, and its long-term impact has yet to be fully understood. Further research, along with open dialogue among students, educators and policymakers, is essential for the full potential of AI while also mitigating its risks.

As we continue to navigate this educational landscape, it is clear that the future will involve a blend of technology and traditional teaching methods. “These are very scary times in terms of that type of stuff,” Schechter said. “It’s really gonna change the learning process too.”