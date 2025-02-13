Battle of the Minds: Tension and Triumph at EvCC’s 3rd Chess Tournament

The bright, white-walled room hums with quiet intensity. Rows of desks stretch across the space, some topped with sleek Mac computers, others occupied by creative stations — one with a state-of-the-art virtual reality setup, another with a Cricut cutting system. A pile of colorful yarn sits invitingly next to a set of cozy lounge chairs. Outside the door, a whimsical sign reads: “Welcome to the Create Space,” below it, a goofy daily question awaiting responses from curious passersby.

But at noon on January28, the energy is different. The usual chatter and bursts of laughter have faded. Instead, there is a heavy silence — a silence thick with strategy, calculation and the quiet clash of minds. Today, this space has been transformed into an arena. That day, a battle is unfolding. That day, there is a chess tournament.

The air was thick with anticipation as players leaned over their boards, their gazes locked onto the checkered battlefield. Each move carried weight, a single misplaced piece potentially spelling disaster. The sound of a captured piece hitting the table echoed like a drumbeat, a signal of victory for one and despair for the other.

Twelve names were written in bold letters on the mobile whiteboard, each one representing a competitor who had entered this gauntlet of intellect. Six games were in progress, each an intricate dance of strategy, sacrifice and survival. There was no room for hesitation. Here, only the sharpest minds and steadiest hands would endure.

By 3:30 p.m., the dust settles. The tournament has crowned its champion. The grand prize — a $20 Starbucks gift card — is placed in the hands of the victor: Alexander Alvarado-Lopez. His journey to this moment has been anything but ordinary.

Alvarado-Lopez is not a product of years of formal training, nor has he spent countless hours studying famous grandmaster games. Instead, he is entirely self-taught. His chess origin story began just five years ago. He didn’t learn in a classroom or a competitive setting but through sheer curiosity.

“I was pretty good at checkers and wanted to see what chess was all about … I lost hundreds of games before I began to figure out what the game was about. I just went on from there,” he admits.

This tenacity — this relentless drive to improve despite failure, has molded him into the player he is today. But what truly stands out about Alvarado-Lopez is his unorthodox approach to the game. While many players adhere to rigid strategies and well-documented openings, he follows a different path.

A chess rebel at heart, he plays by instinct— guided more by gut feeling than by textbook maneuvers. He believes in improvisation, breaking free from traditional patterns and simply playing to enjoy the game. This unconventional style has baffled and fascinated his opponents, including the last challenger that stood between him and victory.

His final opponent, Georgiy Lapin, an EvCC student, had faced him before in casual matches. But this time, the stakes were higher. Every move heavy with anticipation, every second ticked by with unspoken tension.

Lapin reflected on the battle, still processing the endgame that ultimately led to his defeat. “It was definitely better than other ones because I was solid for a lot longer,” he mused. Lapin held his ground longer than before, but in the end, Alvarado-Lopez’s unpredictable style tipped the scales in his favor.

This tournament was the third of its kind in the Create Space — a room within EvCC’s Cascade Resource Learning Center designed for open, community-driven creativity. Here, imagination takes many forms: through arts, technology and, on days like that one, the ancient and revered game of kings.

Participation in the event was open to the public, free of charge. Anyone could step into the ring, whether they were a seasoned competitor or a newcomer still learning the names of the pieces.

Sherwin Afable, an EvCC nursing program alumnus now attending the University of Washington, Bothell, found himself drawn into the tournament’s orbit. The flyer caught his eye as he wandered through the library between classes – a simple invitation to test his skills. He accepted the challenge, knowing full well he was out of practice.

“I knew I wasn’t super fresh coming into the tournament,” Afable said after being eliminated in the first round. But rather than leaving in frustration, he stayed, joining the other eliminated players on the sidelines. Together, they exchanged stories of past chess matches — both personal battles and legendary professional games. The camaraderie of the game pulled him back in, reigniting a dormant passion.

“I haven’t been super active recently,” Afable reflected, “but coming back here has made me more enthusiastic about the game again.”

For some, chess is about the thrill of competition. For others, it is a lifelong love, undeterred by loss. Monique Ottlemeier, a business major and mother of four young children, knows this all too well.

She entered the tournament fully aware of her odds, but that never once dampened her spirit. In the second round, she found herself up against the eventual champion, Alvarado-Lopez. The outcome was almost inevitable.

“I love chess,” she said, laughing. “I completely suck at it. No matter how many times I lose, which tends to be every time, I still want to play.”

There is something in the game that calls to her, something beyond winning or losing. It is the challenge, the learning, the endless pursuit of improvement. And in that, she is not alone.

As the tournament concludes and the room begins to return to its usual creative buzz, there is a lingering sense of something deeper — something intangible yet undeniable.

Chess is more than just a game. It is a battle of minds, a test of patience, an art form that demands both logic and creativity. It brings together strangers, forging friendships in the heat of competition. It challenges, frustrates and inspires.

And for those who stepped into the Create Space on this day, whether as competitors or spectators, it was a reminder that the game is never truly over. There is always another move to make, another lesson to learn, another battle to fight.

For Alvarado-Lopez, the taste of victory is sweet, but the journey does not end here. There will be more games, more tournaments, more opponents eager to challenge the reigning champion. And he will be ready.

After all, as he has proven time and time again, the best way to learn is simply to play.