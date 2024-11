What is your dream job? My Dream Job would pay me an exorbitant amount of money every Friday. I would work four days a week & have at least three months of vacation so I could travel the world & explore. I get to pick my boss. I would work with a small, young, energetic, and talented team. The work would be mostly outdoors. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? When I am not doing things for the Clipper, I could be found running and biking the trails on northern Whidbey Island where I live. Last summer I hiked 1400 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail. I plan to spend the summer break hiking the remaining 1350 trail miles. What is your greatest life achievement? My greatest life achievement was my work as an Aircrewman in the US Navy. I began as an acoustic operator in the P-3 “Orion” submarine hunting aircraft. I also flew as a Rescue Swimmer/Door Gunner in a SH-60 “Seahawk” helicopter. Later I flew as a flight engineer in Gulfstream jets and finally as a Loadmaster in the C-40 “Clipper” cargo Jets. One of my favorite memories was performing rescues during Hurricane Katrina.