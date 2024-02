What is your dream job? My dream job would be an informational YouTuber. It is similar to an independent journalist, but with more flexibility and the ability to reach a larger audience. What is an issue or topic you are interested about? I am interested in urban design, how cities can be built to be walkable and practical for people’s lives. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? Outside of the Clipper, I like to play games like Valorant, Destiny 2 and Lethal Company. Otherwise, I play a card game called Yu-Gi-Oh.