The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Life in the Dorms

Living on campus offers interesting life experiences
Jeff Sass, Staff ReporterOctober 12, 2023
Cedar+Hall+dorms+at+the+corner+of+10th+Street+and+Trojan+Way.
Nate Oberg
Cedar Hall dorms at the corner of 10th Street and Trojan Way.

EvCC offers students the opportunity to live on campus. This option is available for those wishing to reside close to their classes, or who live outside of the immediate area. 

“I’m an international student so it is a convenient living arrangement, being able to get to classes back and forth. I was able to meet a number of new people, make some friends on campus and with my roommates,” said Greg Fuller, international student and resident of Cedar Hall.

Cedar Hall and Mountain View Hall are the two buildings that are available for housing students throughout the year. The buildings are located on the intersection of 10th and Trojan Way, across from parking lot E. 

Utilities, furniture and Wi-Fi are included in the price of rent, which currently varies from $3,925 to $4,900 per student during the Fall 2023-Spring 2024. Summer rates range from $2,375 to $2,950. Parking permits are not included and must be purchased by each student.

Story continues below advertisement

The sizes of the apartments in Cedar Hall vary from studio to four bedrooms. Every apartment includes a bed, chair and desk in each room, full sized fridge/freezer, a stove/oven plus other furniture. Each one opens up to an interior open air courtyard. Mountain View Hall provides private rooms for 120 students with shared kitchens on each floor. Laundry and lounge areas are located on the ground floor of each building.

“Every time I have heard about dorms, it has always been these small closet places that two people share, so having a single (person) dorm is nice,” said Jaycen Lindamood, a resident of Mountain View Hall.

Living on campus can provide students an experience they might not typically get by attending a community college.

“I’m part of the volleyball team here and I was part of the track team last year, so it’s nice to be close to the gym for team meetings and other stuff,” said Cam Clarke, a second year student and resident of Cedar Hall.

Many local businesses are nearby, including Botan, a ramen and teriyaki restaurant, Broadway Deli & Burger Mart, Subway and a Starbucks.

“I’m a regular at a few of the restaurants, the 7-Eleven and the Starbucks. There are a few Asian chain restaurants that are really good,” said Fuller while holding a take-out order from Botan.

The main issue that students encounter with school housing is the price of rent.

“(Rent) is really expensive, it’s a lot. I’m from Utah so the cost of living there is significantly lower, the cost of education there is significantly lower,” said Clarke. “It’s really nice, but it’s just really, really expensive.” Clarke stated that if it is possible to live at home while attending EvCC, she would recommend it.

Smoking, drinking and marijuana products are prohibited in the dorms. Guests are allowed and quiet hours are from 9 p.m to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Applications for student housing are available on the EvCC website and are processed in the order they are received. Students must be at least 17 years old and attending classes provided through EvCC. A background check is required and is part of a $150 application fee.

BueDhMxCZx7yBr7y8mSnEmUXpUqkO1PoRRAg69Lf
Gallery4 Photos
EvCC Website
A three-bedroom apartment in Cedar Hall.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
President Chemene Crawford and student speaker Vitalli Shvets at the grand opening on Sept. 28.
A New Chapter Begins Across Broadway
Minardi performs in Parks Café on Oct. 3.
Max Minardi Serenades Parks Café
Finals are a Drag Show
Finals are a Drag Show
2023 Spring Awards Recognize Faculty, Staff and Administration
2023 Spring Awards Recognize Faculty, Staff and Administration
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
HealthCare Job Fair
HealthCare Job Fair
More in Recent Stories
The team celebrates after winning a decisive fifth set 15-8 to take the match.
Trojans Outlast Cardinals in North Division Showdown
Rebecca Hungerford, Director of the Youth Re-Engagement program.
Youth Re-Engagement Program Helping Students Get Back on Track
The team celebrates together after scoring a point in the second set of the match vs Whatcom. The Trojans won the match in four sets to improve to 4-4 in division.
Trojan Volleyball's Pink Swarm Stuffs Whatcom Orcas in Four Sets
Pride Center amenities are strewn about the room, just as they were left after the Sept. 13 vandalism.
Safety Concerns Linger for Pride Center after Repeat Vandalism
The squad all celebrate after scoring a point in there match with Highline. Sophomores Deanna Gibb (Left), Camille Clark (Left Center), Katie Serles (Right Center), and Malia Shepherd (Right) all have been key players for the Trojans this season.
Trojan Volleyball Closing in on Postseason Berth
Some of Bensons work.
Artist Spotlight: Mercedes Benson
About the Contributors
Jeff Sass, Staff Reporter
Nate Oberg, Managing Editor of Content
What interests you about journalism? The aspect of being able to inform people regularly on various topics and issues in our everyday lives is extremely gratifying so I suppose that's what my initial interest in Journalism stemmed from. Where does the Clipper fit into your long-term goals? Exploring the opportunities Journalism provides and improving my quality of writing have been my broader goals this school year so being able to progress those goals on a real newspaper staff is very unique. What's on your bucket list?  I know its a very general, cliche answer but traveling and experiencing different cultural environments and seeing various parts of the world has always been something I wanted to prioritize. Sometimes I think we all, myself included get too comfortable with our daily routines so seeing and experiencing the cultural and climatic diversity around the world is an opportunity I want to take advantage of. What are you doing when you aren't at The Clipper? Probably sleeping. I am a big fan of several cat naps over the course of a day. Otherwise, I am a big time hiker and the PNW has a ton of great hiking spots. I try and play pick-up basketball a couple times a week. Later in the day, I typically watch a lot of sports on TV because I'm a sports junkie.
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *