Life in the Dorms

EvCC offers students the opportunity to live on campus. This option is available for those wishing to reside close to their classes, or who live outside of the immediate area.

“I’m an international student so it is a convenient living arrangement, being able to get to classes back and forth. I was able to meet a number of new people, make some friends on campus and with my roommates,” said Greg Fuller, international student and resident of Cedar Hall.

Cedar Hall and Mountain View Hall are the two buildings that are available for housing students throughout the year. The buildings are located on the intersection of 10th and Trojan Way, across from parking lot E.

Utilities, furniture and Wi-Fi are included in the price of rent, which currently varies from $3,925 to $4,900 per student during the Fall 2023-Spring 2024. Summer rates range from $2,375 to $2,950. Parking permits are not included and must be purchased by each student.

The sizes of the apartments in Cedar Hall vary from studio to four bedrooms. Every apartment includes a bed, chair and desk in each room, full sized fridge/freezer, a stove/oven plus other furniture. Each one opens up to an interior open air courtyard. Mountain View Hall provides private rooms for 120 students with shared kitchens on each floor. Laundry and lounge areas are located on the ground floor of each building.

“Every time I have heard about dorms, it has always been these small closet places that two people share, so having a single (person) dorm is nice,” said Jaycen Lindamood, a resident of Mountain View Hall.

Living on campus can provide students an experience they might not typically get by attending a community college.

“I’m part of the volleyball team here and I was part of the track team last year, so it’s nice to be close to the gym for team meetings and other stuff,” said Cam Clarke, a second year student and resident of Cedar Hall.

Many local businesses are nearby, including Botan, a ramen and teriyaki restaurant, Broadway Deli & Burger Mart, Subway and a Starbucks.

“I’m a regular at a few of the restaurants, the 7-Eleven and the Starbucks. There are a few Asian chain restaurants that are really good,” said Fuller while holding a take-out order from Botan.

The main issue that students encounter with school housing is the price of rent.

“(Rent) is really expensive, it’s a lot. I’m from Utah so the cost of living there is significantly lower, the cost of education there is significantly lower,” said Clarke. “It’s really nice, but it’s just really, really expensive.” Clarke stated that if it is possible to live at home while attending EvCC, she would recommend it.

Smoking, drinking and marijuana products are prohibited in the dorms. Guests are allowed and quiet hours are from 9 p.m to 9 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Applications for student housing are available on the EvCC website and are processed in the order they are received. Students must be at least 17 years old and attending classes provided through EvCC. A background check is required and is part of a $150 application fee.