Max Minardi Serenades Parks Café

Singer/songwriter Max Minardi brought talent and enthusiasm to the stage when he performed a one-hour set in Parks Café on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The show started at 1 p.m. and was organized by the Trojan Activities Board (TAB).



TAB coordinator Anna Gipson opened the show by introducing Minardi and welcoming the audience to free pastries and hot drinks.

The artist was invited to perform when he, “Contacted the TAB advisor and reached out because he was on tour in the area,” Gipson said. “We checked out his online presence and thought he’d be a great fit.”

The stage was backdropped with a black curtain, string lights and vines. The musician’s gear included a standing microphone, an array of more than 10 foot pedals, an acoustic-electric guitar and an amp.

Minardi, dressed in a wide-brimmed hat, brown spotted short-sleeved polo and jeans, began the show with a cover of Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” Students who were studying in the café stayed to watch the show and a group of about ten joined in the arranged audience seating.

After finishing his first song, Minardi told the crowd he’d come to EvCC “all the way from Chico, California.”

Minardi utilized foot pedals to loop guitar and vocal tracks over one another, creating a full sound and the illusion of multiple musicians playing together. He alternated between original songs and covers of classic love songs, such as “Hey Soul Sister” by Train, “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain and “Your Man” by Josh Turner.

“The last time I put out an album was in 2018,” Minardi said. “I have a bunch of songs that aren’t recorded anywhere.” He thanked the audience for listening before playing an original titled “Photograph.”

The singer appeared upbeat and comfortable behind his guitar, smiling and joking with the audience.

“This is a song about someone with a pretty serious hoarding problem,” said Minardi, before playing a cover of “Part of Your World” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The audience reception warmed slowly throughout the show. By the final song of his performance, a cover of “Drift Away” by Uncle Kracker (originally written by John Henry Kurtz), the applause was joined with cheers.

EvCC student and audience member Shafia Alqudsi was intrigued to check out the show when she saw a post about it on the college’s Instagram account.

“I listen to a lot of punk rock actually, and R&B,” Alqudsi said. When asked if she enjoyed Minardi’s music, she said she would “probably listen to it more often.”

She said her favorite part of the performance was Minardi’s rendition of “Part of Your World.”

“I’ve never heard a country version of that song.”

Max Minardi’s music can be found on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Spotify. He works full time as a musician performing at restaurants, weddings, private parties and corporate events.