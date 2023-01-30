Everett Historic Theatre to Host Tribute to George Harrison

On Saturday, February 25, the Historic Everett Theatre will be hosting an all-ages George Harrison tribute concert. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm and the actual show will start at 7:00pm, ending at 10:00pm.

The show is meant to honor Harrison on what would’ve been his 80th birthday. Over 22 local musicians will take the stage and perform covers of Harrison’s most popular songs both from his time in The Beatles and from his solo career.

Tickets are priced between 25 and 30 dollars with a four dollar sales tax fee. Tickets can be found on eventbrite.com or yourhet.org. Those are the websites that tickets can be bought from, eventbrite remind their buyers to “beware of scams and scalpers.” 35% of all ticket sales will go towards the Historic Everett Theatre Preservation Society.

George Harrison is best known for being the lead guitarist of The Beatles, a band he joined in 1958 as a 15-year-old. While in The Beatles, he wrote popular songs such as “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Taxman,” and “Here Comes The Sun.” He stayed in the band until 1970, when the band eventually disbanded.

After The Beatles, Harrison pursued a solo career, and with his debut album “All Things Must Pass” he stayed at number one on the UK singles chart for five weeks, making him the first solo Beatle to chart at number one.

For more information, contact the Historic Everett Theatre at (425) 258-6766.