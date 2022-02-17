EvCC Men’s Basketball Team Looks To Win On and Off The Court

This year’s Everett men’s basketball team may be different from teams in the past, but that hasn’t stopped them from putting themselves in the same place as the teams before them, with a chance of delivering a conference title.

Coming off of four straight division titles this year’s team had a lot of pressure on them coming into the season. And after an up and down season so far, they have been able to put themselves in position to grab a fifth title, at 12-5 overall and 3-3 in conference. At the time this story is being written, the Trojans only sit two games back of the lead. And with wins over Edmonds and the current #1 team in the coaches poll Skagit Valley, the team has a lot to be excited for heading into the final month of the season.

But on court success is not the only thing that the team is after according to Head Coach Mike Trautman “we define success by the experience they have while here and transferring to a 4 year university for education. If they get the chance to play basketball at the next level, that’s a bonus.”

It has been a large part of Trautmans time at EvCC, the team uses the saying “win everything” as a way to discuss how the team focuses on being a good person as well as a good player. “I preach life long relationships with our guys, being excellent future husbands and fathers, the wins and losses will come and go, and I believe if you start with being a good person, winning on the floor will follow it. ” said Trautman

Leading the Trojans in scoring and averaging a double double is redshirt freshman guard Brendon Redoford with an average 16.8 points per game and 11 rebounds a game. “He rebounds the ball like crazy from the wing position,” said Trautman. Also standing out is redshirt freshman Brycen Dillworth, averaging 12 points 4 assists and 4 rebounds a game. Trautman also pointed out a few other players who have played a key role in the success of the team and also shows how balanced this Trojan team is. “Cam Millican, Leon Sayers and Tony MacArthur who come in and cause problems for the other team every night.”

Between team weight lifting multiple times a week, study hall, watching film, individual workouts, shootaround and practice three times a week, they still find ways to build the team chemistry off the court. “We also make sure to hang out together in the dorms and they do fun things like bowling, dinner, or movies.” says Trautman.

Trautman loves the attendance the team has had at games this year, and wants to keep it going. “We love the fire and support from our students. Keep coming to games and cheering us on, is the best way to support us. Bring the Noise!”

The Trojans Men’s Basketball team has multiple more home games with a month still left in the season, you can check out the schedule at https://athletics.everettcc.edu/sports/mbkb/2021-22/schedule and if the season continues to go well EvCC will be hosting the championship tournament this year, tickets and a schedule for that can be found at https://nwacsports.org/basketball_championships