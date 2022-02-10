Breaking News: Automobile Incident Disrupts Life At Cedar Hall

Monday evening, an automobile crashed into the front entrance of EvCC’s Cedar Hall. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident, but due to structural damage to the building’s exterior, Cedar Hall’s main entrance will be closed off to the public for the foreseeable future.

The incident occurred sometime around 3:30 PM on Monday, February 7th. An unknown motorist was driving east from 10th street when their vehicle swerved hard to the right, moving with considerable speed towards the Cedar Hall building. The vehicle trampled through trees and greenery and slammed head-on into a wall beneath the entrance alcove, causing a metal beam to bend outwards and break through the exterior. The glass of the vehicle seemingly shattered upon impact, leaving a plethora of shards strewn about the walking paths.

What happened to the motorist and they’re vehicle is currently unknown, but it seems they’ve been removed from the premises by campus security. In addition, they’ve taped off the main entrance and are redirecting any and all Cedar Hall residents to the side doors. The Cedar Hall lobby is still accessible to residents, but only from the inside. We don’t know when the main entrance will reopen, but given the considerable amount of damage caused on the scene, it likely won’t be for a while.

Cedar Hall is one of two student dormitories on EvCC’s campus. It has only recently reopened alongside the majority of the campus, accepting and hosting new residents since September of last year. The dorm has been dealing with issues regarding their strict COVID policies and an interruption in desk services ever since reopening, a list of problems that unfortunately grows larger after last night’s events.