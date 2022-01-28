Covid Concern: Omicron spikes and EvCC prepares for more cases

“[Omicron] will find just about everybody,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci in a recent interview on ABCs This Week. The new variant which has been more contagious than previous variants of COVID-19 has caused a steep rise in cases across Snohomish county. But as winter quarter gets rolling, students should not panic when returning to campus.

“I don’t think our process has changed too dramatically,” said EvCC Executive Director of Government & Community Relations John Olson. EvCC is taking steps to make sure students, staff and faculty stay safe while on the campus.

The first step that is taking place is filling out the Trojan safety check in form. You can find it at the homepage of the EvCC website and on QR code posters around EvCC buildings. “Every time someone comes to campus, students, staff, visitors (and) contractors, we are asking for them to submit the form,” said director of public relations, Katherine Schiffner. The reason it is important for everyone to fill out the form is so it can help the college communicate to people if they have been exposed to COVID-19.

There continues to be hand sanitizer stations in entry ways, masks provided in buildings around campus. But with more classes in person this quarter and with the virus variant being more contagious than before, the college is seeing more reported cases. “That was to be expected,” said Olson.

According to the Snohomish County Health District website, from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2022, the county has seen over 10,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and close to 1,000 new probable cases. 2,500 of those cases are in the city of Everett. In that same time period, according to the EvCC website under COVID, EvCC has reported that 39 students and two staff had tested positive with some of those being on campus before they were sick.

“The best way for students to protect themselves and others is to get vaccinated,” Schiffner said. One way that EvCC is hoping to get students vaccinated is by requiring students to submit a vaccine attestation. “It’s a requirement to either send the dates of your first and second dose of vaccination or request an exemption.” Students whose request for an exemption must complete an online COVID training before being approved, and according to Laurie Franklin, the interim V.P. of student services, so far about ten perfect of the students registered have received an exemption.

EvCC is also encouraging students that if they are sick to stay home. “Communicate with your instructors, let us (EvCC) know and don’t come to campus,” says Schiffner. If students test positive, aren’t feeling well or have questions they can email [email protected] This way the college can ask students questions and begin the process of contacting other people who might have come in close contact with the person with the positive case.

If you test positive please reach out to the health line and include information like what classes you are in and who is your instructor, what days and times you were on campus and how long have you been feeling your symptoms.

As it stands EvCC plans to stay in person on campus for classes this quarter. “But we revisit that each week,” said Olson. Each week the president and VP of instruction receive those updated numbers and discuss the future for the quarter.

If you have any questions about COVID or how EvCC is working to keep you safe you can check out the return to campus page on the EvCC website or email the health line at [email protected]u. You can also check out the Snohomish County Health District website.