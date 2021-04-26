Campus Safety Alert

Level III sex offender Kamron Cobbs is enrolled in EvCC.

Charges are:

9A.36.041 – Assault in the fourth degree

View this statute Sexual Motivation

9A.44.060 – Rape in the third degree

View this statute

9A.44.083 – Child molestation in the first degree

View this statute

9A.36.041 – Assault in the fourth degree

View this statute

9A.36.041 – Assault in the fourth degree

View this statute

For more information: https://www.icrimewatch.net/offenderdetails.php?OfndrID=5182360&AgencyID=54487