Campus Safety Alert
Level III sex offender Kamron Cobbs is enrolled in EvCC.
Charges are:
9A.36.041 – Assault in the fourth degree
9A.44.060 – Rape in the third degree
9A.44.083 – Child molestation in the first degree
For more information: https://www.icrimewatch.net/offenderdetails.php?OfndrID=5182360&AgencyID=54487
