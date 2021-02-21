Three+Beginner+Meals+for+College+Students

As college students, we are learning how to be more independent and take care of ourselves. Cooking is an essential part of growing up, and it can take our minds off this pandemic to do something fun.

“I would describe a healthy meal as having some vegetables, protein, grains, [and] also the nutrition plate,” said EvCC student Yuliana Marquez. When growing up in grade school, we are taught about the importance of nutrition. We are told as kids that we need our fruits and vegetables. But our first instinct as kids would be “yuck!” As we get older, food can be a fun thing to be involved with, and cooking and seasoning right makes a big difference.

Many students have one obstacle in common when it comes to eating healthy: time.

Marquez, when asked “As a college student, what is a good time frame for making a meal?” said, “In the morning… I have time to make meals when I don’t work.”

With all of us having so much on our plate, meal prepping is your best friend when it comes to not having enough time to cook. Plan out a day where you cook your meal and have enough leftovers to eat throughout the week. Since many college students are on the go, we can simply pop it in the microwave and enjoy our healthy prepped meal.

EvCC student Eric Olvera said, “I feel like in the afternoon would be the best because you won’t have much time in the morning, late at night you’re gonna be working on projects and homework.” Ahilin Rivera, another student, said, “I think with online classes we have so much more time to make food at home.”

With many of us now home most of the time we can use our free time for meal prepping.

Meal #1

1 cup of chicken breast (148 calories)

1 cup of broccoli (31 calories)

¼ cup of whole-grain brown rice (160 calories)

Apple (95 calories)

Firstly, you will need to cook your chicken on a pan, add some olive oil and leave it on for 3 minutes on

each side or until it hits 165 degrees, season with lemon pepper. While that is cooking, boil your 1 cup of broccoli for the same amount of time the chicken is cooked. While both things are cooking, gather your ¼ cup of rice and add it to a pot of boiling water, it should be half a cup of water. Keep stirring. When the chicken is cooked, take out and drain your broccoli and proceed to season with lemon pepper as well. When the rice is done, add to a plate and sprinkle with parsley to make it look a little more presentable. Cut your apple up and you are ready to eat. And of course, don’t forget your water.

Meal #2

¼ cup of black beans (55 calories)

1 cup of broccoli (31 calories)

¼ cup of whole-grain brown rice (160 calories)

Apple (95 calories)

For this meal, it is a vegetarian one. Gather ¼ cup of black beans, cook them in a pan for about 5 minutes,

make sure you keep stirring so it won’t stick. While that is cooking, boil your 1 cup broccoli for about 7 minutes. While both things are cooking, gather your ¼ cup of rice and add it to a pot of boiling water, it should be half a cup of water. Keep stirring. When the beans are cooked, add to your plate and add a little sprinkle of cheese. Afterwards, take out and drain your broccoli and proceed to season with lemon pepper as well. When the rice is done, add to a plate and sprinkle with parsley to make it look a little more presentable. Cut your apple up and you are ready to eat. And of course, don’t forget your water.

Meal #3

4 cut pieces of tofu (140 calories)

1 cup of broccoli (31 calories)

¼ cup of whole-grain brown rice (160 calories)

Apple (95 calories)

I of course made a vegan meal as well. Firstly, obtain a block of extra firm tofu. Cut 4 pieces of tofu, have it

be half an inch thick. On a separate plate add a splash of olive oil, and on another plate add half a cup of nutritional yeast. Coat each part of the tofu with olive oil and then pass onto the plate with nutritional yeast. After each piece of tofu is coated, stir fry until golden brown. While that is cooking, boil your 1 cup broccoli. While both things are cooking, gather your ¼ cup of rice and add it to a pot of boiling water, it should be half a cup of water. Keep stirring. When the tofu is cooked, take out and drain your broccoli and proceed to season with lemon pepper as well. When the rice is done, add to a plate and sprinkle with parsley to make it look a little more presentable. Cut your apple up and you are ready to eat. And of course, don’t forget your water.