Lessons+From+the+Pandemic

Many of the lessons learned through the COVID-19 pandemic have been both inevitable and impactful. This season of change has been full of catalysts affecting individuals in different ways, forcing many of us to go through involuntary growth.

While we may not all learn the same lessons from life during this time, many of us can still learn them from each other. “Everything in the past is done. Forget about it. Everything in the future, don’t worry about it. You have no control over it. Leave that to God,” says Taras McCurdie, a freshman student-athlete at EvCC.

McCurdie reflects on the changes the pandemic brought into his life: “Having no traditional high school graduation, no soccer season and no out-of-town family time have been [missed] moments that we can never get back. It’s in the past, and I have to move on.”

McCurdie’s senior year left him nervous about where he wanted to play collegiate soccer, but he looks forward to his first season with the EvCC Trojans next spring. “I know for sure I have control over three things: how well I do in the classroom, how hard I train for soccer, being a decent human being and having patience with society during unfortunate times.”

While some are focused on the present, others are learning to focus on themselves. “This time has helped me know myself better in ways I didn’t even know I needed. I learned a lot about myself, and it helped me focus more on my mental and physical health.,” says current EvCC undergraduate Victoria Martinez.

Martinez’s responsibilities have often been the center of her attention. “Before, it was all about school, doing homework, doing chores every day, and taking care of my younger siblings. It got really repetitive. I never really got a break from it; I always had something to do every day.”

That changed once quarantine began. “I had so much time on my hands, and I would exercise every day. I was eating better. I started to meditate every time I would wake up and I noticed how it made my day ten times better, and only took two minutes of my morning.”

Leslie Gutierrez says the pandemic has allowed her family to “appreciate and take advantage” of the time they spend at home. “We know these are the types of memories that are going to stick with us forever,” says Gutierrez.

A study by the American Psychological Association that lasted from late January to April found that despite the pandemic, the issue of loneliness hasn’t worsened. Just like Gutierrez, many individuals have realized how important it is to have communication and connections with loved ones.

With less than 8500 students enrolled in online classes this quarter, the difficulty to register in college right now is apparent, but this has not been the case for new student Joshua Amick.

Returning to school for the first time since 2004 after getting laid off, Amick says a major lesson for him has been “using [his] personal time more valuably.” Amick plans to utilize his love and knowledge for sports along with his writing ability in pursuit of a career in sports journalism.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been full of surprises, disappointments, setbacks, and growth, and throughout all of them we have been able to learn many lessons – about ourselves and the world around us. In a world where everything appears to be flipped on its head, McCurdie says, “I hope that the world has learned that with anything in life, you have to take it one day at a time.”