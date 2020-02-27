Students Discuss the Wuhan Coronavirus

As the death toll continues to rise caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, people around the world are on edge. There are over 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide and the disease has now claimed over 2,700 lives the majority of which are in China. The first case in the United States is a Snohomish County man who was treated last month at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and was later released.

The students of Everett Community College expressed their feelings and what they are doing to protect themselves from contracting this deadly disease.