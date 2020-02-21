Hidden Gems Around Everett

Located in the heart of Downtown Everett, Cafe Makario is one of many hidden gems in our community. They offer many things like different types of coffees, teas and sweet and savory treats.

Located in the heart of Downtown Everett, Cafe Makario is one of many hidden gems in our community. They offer many things like different types of coffees, teas and sweet and savory treats.

Editors note: In the interest of full journalistic transparency, the author of this article has a conflict of interest with its subject. Dzenita Musabegovic works at Choux Choux bakery, and did so while writing this article. This article is published after the explicit understanding of this conflict of interest, and with an explanation of the bias, both before and after the release of the article.

Everett, WA is fast becoming an emerging city and EvCC students have some personal suggestions for the best spots in town.

Cafe Makario is one of these student recommended places. Located in the heart of Downtown Everett, Cafe Makario offers many things like different types of coffees, teas and sweet and savory treats. This small, quaint place is known for its creative coffees and homey atmosphere.

EvCC student, Ben Veazey says, “Aside from the coffee being great, the atmosphere was really relaxed and cozy. It’s a nice place to just chill with friends.”

Cafe Makario is located on 2625 Colby Ave #2c in Everett. The hours are Mondays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Mikie’s Restaurant is another student recommended spot that is not only affordable but brings a certain charm with it’s 50s vibe. Mikie’s as it is known today has been around since 2002; before then, the restaurant was a franchise of A&W and was built in 1957. Mikie’s is known not only for its hamburgers but for the variety of milkshakes that are offered.

EvCC Student Kimberly Hernandez says, “It just has such an old skill atmosphere that makes it fun to hang around in. It takes you back to the 50s, which you don’t see places do often. It’s also so affordable, a whole meal is like eight dollars and they aren’t shy with the fries and burger size.”

Mikie’s is located at 4532 Evergreen Way in Everett. Hours of operation are Mondays through Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hidden on 2900 Grand Ave, Choux Choux Bakery is known for its great pastries, classic coffees and simplistic vibe. The owner Rachel Schreffler opened the bakery back in 2016 and has been awarded “Best Bakery” by The Everett Herald in both 2018 and 2019.

EvCC student Corina Slenker says, “Choux Choux bakery is the place I would recommend. It’s super cozy there and they have a really chill vibe and absolutely amazing coffee. They have price ranges from whatever your budget is.”

Choux Choux is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday of the week.

Not only are these places affordable, local and unique, but are recommended by your fellow trojans as the spots to visit.

Gallery | 9 Photos Savanna Eickerman Mikie's Restaurant is located on 4532 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98203.