Recycled Fashion: The Thrifting Trend

The interior of Value Village thrift store located in Lynwood off of State Route 99. "It’s hard to determine what we get the most, but most commonly it’s clothes” said Value Village employee Carl Engelherdt.

By now, everyone has heard the phrase “thrifting” and about how it’s good for saving money and finding some great, unique pieces. However, we fail to talk about how good it is for the environment as well.

Fast fashion is just one of the major causes of pollution around the world. According to Morgan McFall-Johnsen in an article featured in Business Insider, not only does fast fashion pollute the environment but it dries up water sources, causes landfills and makes up for about 10% of the world’s carbon emissions.

In the article “Thrifting Supports the Environmental Sustainability”, Brianna Lasita says “Thrifting helps reduce the amount of clothing produced through manufacturing, a process that is very taxing on the environment. Donating your clothing to local charities and thrift stores keeps them out of landfills and on the backs of people who may really need them.” Donating to these secondhand shops is just as important as well. To keep this cycle of donating and shopping going, giving is just as important as receiving.

EvCC environmental science instructor, Jeff Fennel, is a big supporter of thrifting and donating, always looking for small ways to lessen his footprint. “I thrift shop often. Honestly, mostly because it’s cheaper, but it’s better for the environment for sure to reuse items. I’m very aware that each of us has a pile of trash somewhere we’ve been contributing to all our lives.”

With that being said, there are so many resources around to help support thrifting or secondhand shopping. Thrift stores like Goodwill, Value Village and even Plato’s Closet are full of clothing and miscellaneous items.

Value Village employee, Carl Engelherdt, works with the donation center in Lynwood and has a numerous amount of donations to look through during each shift. “Customers will usually donate around New Years, when they get new stuff or even when spring cleaning comes around. It’s hard to determine what we get the most, but most commonly it’s clothes.”

Over the past few years, thrifting has definitely increased in popularity not only because of environmental reasons but for the aesthetic it carries as well. It allows people to be fashionable and find their individual style, while staying on good terms with the environment. EvCC student Bella Cripe says, “After a long history of buying fast fashion, I saw the impact of my choices on both my wallet and in the environment around me so I looked for ways to be both fashionable and eco-friendly and saw thrifting as an option.”

Thrifting has become extremely important especially when trying to lessen our footprint. It’s also a fun, unique and creative way to put a twist on your wardrobe. Hopefully this trend is here to stay.