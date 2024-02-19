The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Trojans Sweep Opening Weekend From Yaks

Sam Whitney, Managing Editor of ContentFebruary 19, 2024
Freshman+third+baseman+Micah+Coleman+went+5-for-13+%28.385%29+on+the+weekend+with+four+walks+and+six+RBIs.
Sam Whitney
Freshman third baseman Micah Coleman went 5-for-13 (.385) on the weekend with four walks and six RBIs.

Baseball is back at Funko Field, and the Trojans are off to a hot start.

The team won both ends of a doubleheader at Yakima Valley on Saturday, taking game one 6-2 and game two 7-3. Everett scored first in both games and never let either lead slip for so much as a half-inning.

It was a different story when the Trojans arrived home on Sunday to round out the series against Yakima Valley.

Everett jumped out to a 1-0 third inning lead thanks to an RBI double from Micah Coleman.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to get back to my usual approach, just to attack, get in attack mode every pitch, every at-bat,” Coleman said.

“I wasn’t looking up, wasn’t looking at the coach, I’ll learn from it,” Coleman said. (Sam Whitney)

The freshman made the turn around second, hunting a would-be triple, but was thrown out at third for the first out of the inning.

There would be a whopping three lead changes to follow, beginning with the Yaks capitalizing on a bases-loaded no outs situation against Trojan starter Cooper McBride. The freshman lefty struck out six over the first three innings, but allowed the first three men to reach in the fourth, followed by a two-run single and a sacrifice fly to put Yakima Valley on top 3-1.

Both teams stayed quiet until the bottom of the seventh, when with runners on first and third, sophomore shortstop Jonah Shull singled to drive in a run. Two batters later, a bases loaded walk tied the game, but with two outs the Trojans couldn’t push any more runs across.

Back-to-back Everett errors opened the door for the Yaks in the eighth, and after a sacrifice bunt, Yakima Valley’s Jay O’Neill singled to again give his team the lead.

Everett wasted no time capitalizing on miscues in their end of the eighth, with freshman catcher Nate Davis reaching on an error to begin the frame and later scoring on a wild pitch. With runners on second and third, two outs and a 3-2 count, Schull stepped up again, dumping a single into shallow right field, scoring two and putting Everett back on top for good.

Shull said he was looking for a fastball high and in when he delivered the game winning hit.

Shortstop Jonah Shull played in 24 games last season and batted .211 with two homeruns. (Sam Whitney)

“I didn’t wanna get blown up, but I was able to adjust to the slider, luckily,” Shull said.

Redshirt sophomore righty Kyle Heaton came on for the ninth and struck out two on his way to converting the save opportunity and closing the book on a gritty win.

“You don’t know what you have until you start playing games,” said Head Coach Keith Hessler. “You have an idea, but watching them come back, not quit in that first game… it shows the character of the group.”

Game two on Sunday exemplified the duality of baseball. As exciting as game one was, game two was mundane, with Everett collecting 15 hits and cruising to a 12-0 win.

The game wasn’t without grit however, as just 12 hours before first pitch, Trojan starter Ethan Hubbell was battling food poisoning. It’s safe to say the sophomore won the battle, pitching seven scoreless innings and securing the four game sweep for the Trojans.

“I showed up for the team, they needed me today so I showed out and did what I could,” Hubbell said.

Hubbell said he used his sinker and slider to both sides of the plate to keep the Yaks batters off balance.

“I’d throw an occasional changeup in there and they wouldn’t really know what to do with it,” said the right-hander.

The offensive performer of the game was freshman center fielder Colin Beazizo, who rocketed a leadoff double, scored the game’s first run and never looked back, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Overall, the Trojan lineup showed no qualms about taking ball four and a free trip to first when it came their way, and the bats got louder as the day went on.

“The approach (the team) showed this weekend jumpstarts our offense,” Hessler said. “We preach approach all year, we preach our game plan, but to see it in action against another team is good. Not giving away at-bats, making every out of the game hard, allowed us to stay in games, take leads and win games.”

Everett will look to stay hot next weekend at home against Spokane.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Switch-hitting catcher Nate Davis has appeared in seven of the teams first eight games.
Trojans Stumble at Home Versus Sasquatch
First year Trojan Head Coach Daniel Thompson instructs his players in practice. Thompson takes over from Mike Trautman after previously serving as his assistant coach.
A Fresh Start for Trojan Basketball
The EvCC Trojans Mens soccer team went 11-1-5 this season placing them third in the North Division.
Men's Soccer Completes One-Loss Season, Enters Postseason Third Seed in North
The team celebrates after winning a decisive fifth set 15-8 to take the match.
Trojans Outlast Cardinals in North Division Showdown
The team celebrates together after scoring a point in the second set of the match vs Whatcom. The Trojans won the match in four sets to improve to 4-4 in division.
Trojan Volleyball's Pink Swarm Stuffs Whatcom Orcas in Four Sets
The squad all celebrate after scoring a point in there match with Highline. Sophomores Deanna Gibb (Left), Camille Clark (Left Center), Katie Serles (Right Center), and Malia Shepherd (Right) all have been key players for the Trojans this season.
Trojan Volleyball Closing in on Postseason Berth
About the Contributor
Sam Whitney, Managing Editor of Content
What is your dream job? My ultimate dream job would be to work as an analytical sportswriter for MLB.com or FanGraphs, breaking down aspects of baseball and sharing my passion for the game with others. It would also be awesome if I could somehow work my way into a front office job with an MLB organization. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? Away from the Clipper, I can often be found reading or watching anything baseball-related that I can find. Otherwise, I might be spending time with friends, playing with my dog Cashmere, or reading about history. And sleeping. Lots of sleeping. Which historical or fictitious figure do you most identify with?  The fictitious figure I like to identify with is Steve Harrington from Stranger Things. I may not always be the sharpest tool in the shed, but I have my moments, and I'm protective of those I care about and I'm there for them when it counts.
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *