Trojan Volleyball’s Pink Swarm Stuffs Whatcom Orcas in Four Sets

Benjamin Eyman The team celebrates together after scoring a point in the second set of the match vs Whatcom. The Trojans won the match in four sets to improve to 4-4 in division.

A season sweep of the Whatcom Orcas was completed with Trojan Volleyball’s 3-1 win on Dig Pink Night, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Orcas were led by Sophia Grubbs who had 15 kills while the Trojans had three players with double digit kills including Annika Jones with 12 and Malia Shepherd and Jolena Hoefer with 11.

The Trojans now have won back to back games, improving to 4-4 in the North Division after losing four in a row. Head Coach Whitney Williams was happy to see the team bounce back into the win column.

“Definitely feels so much better…(we are) getting our confidence back too, obviously had some unexpected losses, but definitely finding our groove again.”

Williams credits the team with battling through adversity during the losing streak and getting back to winning.

“We had a few injuries down that stretch, so we’re finally getting healthy again,” said Williams.

The Trojans swept the box score, out-killing the Orcas 46 to 33, out-digging them 108 to 73 and had nine more service aces 15 to six. Williams put an emphasis on the team focusing on itself.

“Right now we have to focus on what we can control, there’s definitely some things we can do better, offensively, defensively and from the service line. It’s how we can gain an edge on all these other teams.”

Williams and the team now turn their focus to their final four games, three of which are against teams over .500.

“Always forward focus. It’s on our whiteboard at practice,” said Willams

The team currently occupies fourth in the North Division, the last spot into the regional playoffs, but it’s still mathematically possible for the Trojans to finish in first.

“It’s important we get big wins the rest of the season, in order for us to get into the best position for the tournament,” said Williams.

Williams thought the team played well overall vs Whatcom.

“They played awesome, it was nice to see. There were a few ups and downs. It was a little bit of a rollercoaster, but they were able to rally…They got back to who they were.”

The Trojans take to the road to face Edmonds College on Friday, Oct. 20. The second match of the T Trophy match will see the Trojans seeking revenge after losing at home to the Tritons in three sets. The match starts at 7 p.m. from Edmonds College. The team is back home Wednesday, Oct. 25, to take on Skagit Valley. That match will start at 7 p.m. from the Walt Price Center.