The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Trojan Volleyball Closing in on Postseason Berth

Currently fourth in North Division with five matches remaining, looking to seal third trip to regional playoffs.
Benjamin Eyman, Staff ReporterOctober 16, 2023
The+squad+all+celebrate+after+scoring+a+point+in+there+match+with+Highline.+Sophomores+Deanna+Gibb+%28Left%29%2C+Camille+Clark+%28Left+Center%29%2C+Katie+Serles+%28Right+Center%29%2C+and+Malia+Shepherd+%28Right%29+all+have+been+key+players+for+the+Trojans+this+season.+
Jon Brennan
The squad all celebrate after scoring a point in there match with Highline. Sophomores Deanna Gibb (Left), Camille Clark (Left Center), Katie Serles (Right Center), and Malia Shepherd (Right) all have been key players for the Trojans this season.

Volleyball has only finished over .500 three times in the team’s history, but is well on its way to a fourth behind head coach Whitney Williams, who has the team firing on all cylinders, starting 18-9.

Williams, in her fourth year as the Trojan’s head coach, has shown steady improvement, nearly doubling the teams win total each season since the pandemic-shortened season in 2019.

“I have big dreams for the program, I’m pretty motivated to make things happen,” she said.

Williams is 46-49 overall at EvCC, while the team went 12-106 in the four years prior. Before taking over as head coach for the Trojans, Williams worked for six years as the head volleyball coach at Arlington High School. While at Arlington, Williams was named the 2019 Wesco conference coach of the year as well as being named all-area coach of the year by the Everett Herald. Before coaching in Arlington, Williams worked as an assistant coach for Timpview high school in Provo, Utah, winning two state championships.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Williams, the future goals for this team are clear; to be a top team in the North Division year in and year out and to bring an NWAC title back home.

“When I got hired by Garet (Studer), he said he had a banner waiting, we just got to put a year on it.”

The team has also seen improvement in a multitude of statistical categories, including kills per set from 9.77 last season to 10.74 so far, digs per set up from 12.93 all the way to 19.22 and hitting percentage up from .165 to .171. Coach Williams credits the improvement to the returning members of the team.

“Half our team is returning sophomores, they put in so much work over the offseason… and gave them a level of confidence this season knowing we’re capable.”

The team is led by a pair of Sophomore outside hitters in Malia Shepherd and Annika Jones. Shepherd alone leads the NWAC in kills this season with 370, leading the next closest player by 87 kills.

“It’s been such a fun thing to watch Malia rise… With everyone else knowing we have a top player in the NWAC on our team, it elevates everyone else in the gym.”

Sophomore Malia Shepherd digs the ball while Head Coach Whitney Williams looks on. The Trojans have improved their digs per set from 12.93 in 2022 to 19.22 this season. (Jon Brennan)

The duo have combined for 605 of the team’s total 1020 kills this season.

“Great athletes and great people,” is how Williams describes this team. The squad has come out with an even balance of youth and experience with seven sophomores and seven freshmen on the roster. “The girls who chose to be here knew our mission for the program.”

Since starting division play things have slowed down for the squad slightly including a four game losing streak with losses to rival Edmonds, Bellevue and Skagit Valley; the three teams who sit in front of the Trojans in the standings.

“We’ve been underdogs the past few years, and kinda surprised some people…I believe we have an opportunity to win the North Division title.’” Williams said.

Trojan Volleyball isn’t just building for this season, the goal seems to be building for consistent success. As for Williams, she isn’t sure what the future will hold for her but is locked in on this team.

“It’s a new era of Trojan Volleyball for sure. We have been slowly building over the past few years, and this is the year we put our stamp on it.”

You can catch the Trojans at home in the Walt Price Center, where the remaining home matches include Whatcom, Skagit Valley and Olympic, while two tough road games await at Edmonds and Bellevue.

Volleyball3
Gallery4 Photos
Jon Brennan
Sophomore outside hitter Annika Jones communicates with the team during the Trojans win over Wenatchee Valley on August 30th. She ranks 7th in the NWAC in kills this season.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
The team celebrates after winning a decisive fifth set 15-8 to take the match.
Trojans Outlast Cardinals in North Division Showdown
Rebecca Hungerford, Director of the Youth Re-Engagement program.
Youth Re-Engagement Program Helping Students Get Back on Track
The team celebrates together after scoring a point in the second set of the match vs Whatcom. The Trojans won the match in four sets to improve to 4-4 in division.
Trojan Volleyball's Pink Swarm Stuffs Whatcom Orcas in Four Sets
Pride Center amenities are strewn about the room, just as they were left after the Sept. 13 vandalism.
Safety Concerns Linger for Pride Center after Repeat Vandalism
Some of Bensons work.
Artist Spotlight: Mercedes Benson
Cedar Hall dorms at the corner of 10th Street and Trojan Way.
Life in the Dorms
More in Sports
Sophomore Malia Shepherd serves during the second set of the Trojans match with Edmonds College. Shepherd leads the NWAC in kills and was named the NWAC offensive player of the week for Sept. 18th through 24th.
Trojan Volleyball Stumbles Early in North Division Play
Lul William feels that sportsmanship reflects how that athlete was raised; if an athlete plays dirty, its most likely because their parents encouraged it.
Lul William and the Electric Heart
Redshirt freshman forward Tucker Molina posts up a Red Devils defender. Molina finished with a team-high 15 rebounds.
Trojans Knock Off #1 Seed Lower Columbia, Advance to Final Four
Redshirt freshman Tucker Molina goes up through two Clackamas defenders. Molina put in a strong defensive effort with six rebounds and two blocks.
Trojan's fight past Clackamas, will play for NWAC Championship
Freshman guard Tyriq Luke goes up for a tough layup against several Red Devils defenders. Luke had a team-high 18 points in Saturdays victory.
Trojans Survive and Advance
Redshirt Freshmen Jadin Penigar elevates for a fast break layup. Penigar led all scorers with 28 points in the Trojans rout of the Sasquatch.
Trojans ride 2nd half surge, Rout Sasquatch in NWAC Opening Round
About the Contributor
Benjamin Eyman, Staff Reporter
Why did you join the Clipper?  I joined the clipper staff to continue my development and cover amazing stories. I am excited to work with all of the amazing staff members as well as meet and tell the stories of great students, staff and community members. What do you do outside of the Clipper? Outside of working for the Clipper I can be found playing board games with my friends, working on my disc golf game or watching a good movie. What is a goal you have in journalism? Ever since I was in middle school I knew I wanted to be a journalist and cover sports, one day I would love to get to do play-by-play announcing of the Sonics return to Seattle.
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *