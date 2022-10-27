EvCC Student Life Hosts Cafecito con Pan

Katarina Santos (near left), Nikki Duell (far left), Elijah Broughton (far right) and Luke Joss (near right) all playing games after going to the Cafecito con Pan event.

Walking into the smell of our fresh pan dulce and the steam of the freshly brewed coffee, the sound of Bad Bunny playing music in the background, the vibrant colors of cutout banners that hang from the walls and flags representing different nations around the cafeteria. Students were able to enjoy Cafecito con Pan, an event hosted by EvCC student life while playing Loteria or other cool board games. An opportunity to bring Mexican culture to campus.

Students gathered inside of the Parks Student Union building and had the opportunity to make a selection of traditional Mexican pan de dulce to accompany their cup of coffee. Some students l then proceeded to take a seat with friends around the cafeteria, the tables covered in a black tablecloth with traditional woven scarves.

One group of friends took time at the event to hang out, they were all playing cards and Jenga. One member of the group Katharina Santos said, “I love learning about different cultures and I love free food.” Fellow student Nicky Duell, who was also in the group, when asked what brought her to the event said “(I) heard some of my classmates were coming.” Duell wanted to learn more about the culture. Elijah Broughton along with another student wanted to join this event after two long years of being away from socialization due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and wanting to meet new people.

One of the key people behind the planning of the event was Elsa Sanchez, who was able to make the event possible “I wanted to do something special for all the students on the campus”. Having a cup of coffee in the mornings is our daily dose in order to stay awake during a long lecture, but what is better than a piece of warm bread to go with that.” Sanchez wanted to share a special hispanic tradition with other EvCC students. All the supplies for Cafecito con Pan were supplied from local vendors. “(Cafecito con Pan) was a success, I underestimated the Latinx students we have [on] our campus”. In hopes, Sanchez would want to do this event again.

For more information about upcoming events that involve cultural diversity or other hispanic heritage month events, follow the EvCC Student Life social media accounts or check the EvCC website.