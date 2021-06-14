The+Clipper+Wins+Historic+23+PNAJE+Awards

2020-21 Clipper team has won multiple awards across a wide range of categories from the Pacific Northwest Association of Journalism Educators competition.

The Clipper is deeply honored to announce that the Pacific Northwest Association of Journalism Educators has awarded our organization 23 awards for the 2021 PNAJE competition.

This is the most awards our organization has received in a single year since entering the regional (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska) competition. This year’s PNAJE Awards contained 262 entries in 15 categories for reporting, visuals and web content.

Congratulations to our winners:

Ruqaiyah Alaji

Daniel Albert

Josh Amick

Nichole Bascue (4 awards)

Colin Burns

Sydney Jackson (3 awards)

Taras McCurdie

Amy Gilbert McGrath (2 awards)

Logan Maruszak

Kyle Ogle

Madelyn Olson (3 awards)

Brent Pratley

Rick Sinnett (2 awards)

There were unique challenges presented this year with social distancing in place and no print publication, but the staff embraced the opportunity and provided our readers with answers, distinct voices and vibrant images from within their community. It took dedication and determination; everyone who was a part of The Clipper over the past year should be beaming with pride.

Thank you to our readers for your continued support in these unprecedented times and allowing us to serve you.

More information about The Clipper’s award-winning work and the PNAJE competition is available on its website.