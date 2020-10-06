Breaking News: Student in EvCC’s Aviation Maintenance Technology Program Tests Positive for COVID-19

An EvCC student taking in-person classes has tested positive for COVID-19. The student, anonymous, is enrolled in the Aviation Maintenance Technology program hosted at Paine Field, Snohomish County’s airport.

“The student last attended class on Thursday, Oct. 1.The student did not attend classes or use services at any other EvCC locations, including the main campus,” EvCC President Dr. Daria J. Willis wrote in an email to students. Students and staff are being notified and asked to monitor their health. Classes will be held online until further notice and the Aviation Maintenance Technology buildings will be cleaned.

EvCC’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program is one of few that has continued to host in-person classes this quarter. For the past 50 years, the two-year program has consisted of 60 percent in-person training through laboratory classes. Students are provided hands-on experience in aircraft maintenance as a requirement for true proficiency and safety in their field.

According to President Willis, labs on campus and at the cosmetology department will continue as scheduled. “Our hearts go out to this member of our Trojan family. Please join me in sending our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery,” she wrote.

CDC guidelines describe symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath and congestion. If you have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person or are experiencing symptoms, the next step is to quarantine yourself and get tested. The Snohomish Health District has a free drive-thru test by appointment, with results provided a couple days after testing.