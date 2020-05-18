The+Clipper+Wins+21+PNAJE+Awards

This year’s Clipper organization has been named as the best two-year student news website and best two-year student news print publication in the Northwest.

We are honored to announce that the Pacific Northwest Association of Journalism Educators (PNAJE) have informed us that this year’s Clipper staff has earned 21 awards in the 2020 PNAJE awards competition.

The Clipper was named as the best two-year student news website, as well as the best two-year student news print publication in the Northwest.

Our staff also dominated the sweepstakes categories for most awards won, sweeping the individual sweeps category. Former Managing Editor of Visuals Savanna Eickerman, former Photographer Simon Krane and current Editor-in-Chief Daniel Albert were named as the most-decorated student journalists in the region (Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Montana and Idaho).

Congratulations to all our winners:

Eve Chamberlin

Jacob Dickson

Amy Gilbert-McGrath

Simon Krane

Alexandra Kube

Adrianna Vison-Montgomery

Savanna Eickerman

Daniel Albert

All the leadership teams and staffers who were involved from Spring 2019 through Winter 2020 should be proud of their work. Thank you to everyone who has followed our coverage and continue to support us everyday.

Full details – including a showcase of award-winning work – are available on the PNAJE website.