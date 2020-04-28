Summer Classes to be Moved Online

President Daria Willis announced today that online classes will continue through Summer quarter, according to a campus wide email announcement.

Willis is expecting to have the school offer limited in-person labs and professional/technical training using strict social distancing. She presented three different types of classes for Summer quarter. Livestream, online and hybrid classes.

According to the announcement, a livestream class would consist of a portion of the online content to be delivered via live stream. “Students will attend remotely during scheduled live-streaming sessions as indicated in the class schedule,” says Willis. These classes will not be on-campus or consist of labs.

The online classes also will be held remotely with no on-campus classes or labs. For these classes students are not required to login at specific times unless requested by their instructor.

The third and final class type for Summer quarter uses the hybrid system.

These classes will consist of online lectures and in-person labs while continuing social distancing.

The president had hoped that EvCC would return to offering in-person classes this summer but she insists the safest choice is to continue offering most classes online.

“We are awaiting guidance from the state about when we may be able to safely offer in-person labs, professional/technical training, and student services for Spring,” Said Willis. “We will do everything we can to help you succeed.”

Also in the announcement, if you would like to register for classes for Summer quarter, the Summer class schedule will be available online on May 15. Registration for current students for Summer starts May 26. The school will give more details about Fall quarter soon.