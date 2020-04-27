EvCC Commencement Ceremony Canceled

At 10:31 a.m. today, President Daria Willis announced in an email to the school that the 2020 Graduation Commencement Ceremony has been canceled.

Attached to the email was a collaborative video message from both Willis and ASB President Arcelia Daza. “It’s okay to feel disappointed, but there’s still so much to celebrate,” says Daza. “This pandemic has provided us all an opportunity to reflect on what is really important to us.”

The decision came off the back of conversations with the EvCC Graduation Committee which consist of students, faculty and staff. “The committee shared my concerns about the safety of our graduates, their families and EvCC employees. It was a very difficult decision,” said Willis.

Although the ceremony is canceled, students will still be graduating. There will be an online celebration on Friday Jun. 19.

Daza advised students to be checking their student emails for updates on the specifics of the online ceremony, explaining that they are working on other ways to celebrate.

Daza also reflected on her time at EvCC saying that she’d dreamt of the day that she would walk across the stage and receive her diploma in front of her family and friends. “… but for now, that dream will have to wait,” said Daza.

According to Willis the school will be inviting the 2020 grads and their families to join next year’s graduation ceremony.

The president recognized the perseverance of this year’s graduating class, “You’ve faced a global pandemic and found a way to succeed. You did not give up. We are proud to welcome you to the Trojan alumni family.”