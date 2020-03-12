A Second EvCC Student Contracts COVID-19

EvCC’s Director of Public Relations, Katherine Schiffner has confirmed via email that a second EvCC student has tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). This is the second student in the last two weeks to be confirmed.

In an email today by President Willis, she announced that the student was last on campus on Feb. 27. The Snohomish Health District will notify anyone who was in close contact with the individual. Since the student was last on campus 13 days ago, which was prior to the Mar. 5-8 closure for deep cleaning, the school will remain open.



Willis shared that the college’s Early Learning Center is closing effective Mar. 13, through Apr. 6, 2020 or until circumstances improve.

Click on the link to see the details of her announcement at EverettCC.edu/Coronavirus