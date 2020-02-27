Eating Cheap and Healthy: Three Recipes for College Students

An Instructional Video on Cooking Three Cheap and Easy Meals With Accompanying Recipes

This video shows how to make three different easy, cheap, and healthy recipes.

1) PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE OVERNIGHT OATS

Ingredients

3/4 cup dairy free milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 tablespoon maple syrup (add more if you’d like it a little sweeter)

1 tablespoon peanut butter

pinch of salt

1 tablespoon cacao powder (or cocoa powder)

3/4 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Toppings

sliced bananas, nuts, seeds (optional)

Directions

Mix the wet ingredients (through peanut butter) in a bowl first to make for easier mixing.

Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients.

Transfer the mixture into a small mason jar or a container with lid/saran wrap.

Place in the fridge overnight or a few hours until oats are completely softened.

You can store the overnight oats in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

https://www.vnutritionandwellness.com/peanut-butter-chocolate-overnight-oats/

2) CRUNCHY VEGETABLE WRAPS

Ingredients

4 tablespoon cream cheese, low-fat (whipped)

2 flour tortillas

1/2 tablespoon ranch seasoning mix (1/2 teaspoon)

1/4 cup zucchini (washed and cut into small strips)

1/2 tomato (diced)

2 stalks celery

1/8 cup bell pepper (seeded and diced)

2 tablespoon chives (chopped fine)

Directions

In a small bowl, stir ranch seasoning into cream cheese, chill.

Wash and chop vegetables.

Spread cream cheese onto flour tortilla. Sprinkle vegetables over cream cheese. Roll tortilla tightly.

Chill for 1-2 hours before serving (the wrap will hold its shape better). With a sharp knife slice into circles and serve.

https://www.choosemyplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/crunchy-vegetable-wraps

3) STIR FRY:

Ingredients

Garlic

Onion

Bell Pepper

Celery

Carrots

Mushrooms

2 tbsp. cooking oil

Sauce

3 cloves garlic

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp brown sugar

½ cup water

1 ½ tbsp cornstarch

Directions

Chop vegetables. Mix together sauce ingredients. Heat pan over medium high heat. Add cooking oil to pan. Add garlic. Next, add vegetables to heated pan with a sprinkle of salt and stir fry for about 10 minutes, until tender but still crunchy. Form a well in the middle of the pan then pour in stir fry sauce. Allow it to bubble and darken then stir. Cook until all ingredients are tender and remove from heat.

https://www.cooksmarts.com/articles/guide-to-stir-frying/