Expand your campus experience: What you need to know about the Fitness Center

In the heart of EvCC, the Walter Price Student Fitness Center serves as an opportunity for students to improve their physical health, relieve stress, and develop self-confidence.

Located at 2206 Tower St. near North Broadway, you will find a wide range of equipment: bench presses, dumbbells, leg presses, treadmills and different group classes, such as Yoga. You will be able to get your fitness journey started regardless of your level of experience, as well as finding support from the staff.



Dylan Dyer, a student athlete for EvCC’s baseball team, has been working at the Fitness Center for the past 2 months. He found his way into this role after his coach offered him a steady job helping out at the front desk.

“What I like most about working here, especially over break, was being able to get my own lifts in as well as getting to know the staff around here,” Dyer said. “The supportive environment makes it easier to balance class work and personal goals with sports.”

Working at the front desk, Dyer’s main responsibility is making sure everyone who walks through the door feels comfortable.

“Customer service is a big part of my job. I never really worked a customer service job where you’re supporting people who are in the building,” he said.

“Having a job like this just makes it easier to talk to anybody. If anyone ever needs help at the athletic center the reason I work the front desk is so that I can support whoever needs it.”

By engaging with guests and addressing their needs promptly, he helps maintain a welcoming environment. This experience has enhanced his communication skills, making him more capable of assisting others in various situations.



The Fitness Center at EvCC offers a range of amenities which Dyer feels contributes to a positive environment. “It’s nice to have an indoor track where you can come. We have a good amount of running machines and a multipurpose room which is nice.”

“Overall, I like the quality of our stuff at the gym. It’s pretty good for a community college athletic center,” Dyer said. “The athletic center makes it so that students can come by and use it whenever they want and try to reach some sort of goal of their own. That’s what makes it pretty cool.”

The Fitness Center’s accessibility and well-maintained facilities make it an ideal place for students to work on their fitness goals. He appreciates the convenience and quality, making it a valuable resource for the college community.

Dyer is able to connect with the EvCC community through his work. “I had a guy come up to me, he was a community member. He told me that having a gym or athletic center closer to him made a big difference, especially since it’s affordable.”

“He noticed a lot of improvements in his overall well-being, just from being able to access a gym locally. Commuting was a struggle for him, and he said being in a huge public gym like 24 Hour Fitness or Planet Fitness just wasn’t his thing,” Dyer said.

“He prefers the quieter vibe here which makes him feel more comfortable when he comes in to lift or use the treadmill.”

Dyer found it rewarding to hear how the local gym positively impacted the community member’s life, reinforcing his belief in the importance of accessible fitness facilities for overall well-being.

As Dyer continues his role at the Fitness Center, as well as an athlete, his passion for supporting both students and the community is evident. His positive attitude and commitment to making the gym a welcoming space are helping to foster a supportive environment for all who use it.



Cassandra Sotelo, a student athlete for EvCC’s soccer team, has been working at the Fitness Center for around nine months. For her, the job is more than just a way to earn some extra cash. It is a chance to be a part of a supportive community.

“I feel like the Fitness Center has this strong sense of community,” Sotelo said. “It’s like everyone knows each other, and if you come regularly, you start to recognize the faces at the front desk and see the same people around the gym.”

This familiarity can create a welcoming atmosphere that motivates people to keep coming back. Additionally, the sense of belonging can enhance one’s overall workout experience, making it more enjoyable and sustainable in the long run.

As someone who works at the front desk, Sotelo’s goal is very clear: to make everyone feel comfortable.

“I try to greet everybody with a smile and say ‘How are you doing?’. I’m just trying to make them feel as comfortable as possible. And always try to say ‘Goodbye’ or ‘Have a good day’ as well.”

“Overall, I love working here. Watching others work out with their friends and seeing people push themselves, it’s cool,” Sotelo said.

She takes pride in her role, ensuring that everyone who enters feels welcomed and valued. This demonstrates her commitment to building a supportive community through fostering a positive atmosphere in the gym.

The positives of the Fitness Center for Sotelo go beyond the physical aspect. “I think the main benefits are definitely gaining confidence and just having access to a free space to work out. I think people enjoy it because it’s not an overcrowded gym,” she said.

“It’s not huge, but that’s what makes it feel safer and like a close community.”

The sense of community can provide motivation and support and can make workouts more enjoyable and effective for all who enjoy it.

As a result of Sotelo’s dedication to creating a welcoming atmosphere for students and the community, the Fitness Center earned a positive reputation from others. It has become a go-to place for health and wellness, drawing students focused on personal growth.



The Fitness Center is an important part of the campus community, with the possibility of relieving stress for students..

The article “Mental Health Benefits For Students Of Going To A Gym” by Allison Langon discussed how going to the gym can be a perfect way to reduce anxiety and depression.

According to Langon, “Going to the gym can be a perfect way to reduce anxiety and depression. It also gives students an outlet for their emotions, as they can focus their energy on physical activity rather than letting their stress build-up.”

This highlights the important role the Fitness Center plays. Not only for the physical well-being but also to provide a mental and emotional release, helping students manage the pressure and tension that comes with academic life. It also serves as a place for students to engage in physical activity, which helps maintain a healthy body and mind.





The Fitness Center offers more than just a place to workout. It can be a part of their everyday campus routine. Nando Eufracio, a student at EvCC, is one individual who makes the Fitness Center a part of his daily schedule.

“I’m here from Monday to Friday,” Eufracio said, emphasizing his commitment to fitness and his regular visits to the center. With a focus on strength training, he particularly enjoys using the bench press and shoulder press machines.

For Eufracio, the Fitness Center is a place where he feels comfortable and confident. It also plays a key role in his physical goals as well. “It’s been getting me stronger,” he said.

Eufracio encourages other students to take advantage of the facility. “I would recommend the Fitness Center to other students because if they don’t want to get a gym membership, they can come here because it’s free,” he said.

Overall, Eufracio appreciates the services the Fitness Center provides for him. It’s been an opportunity he takes advantage of to improve his physical well-being.

For Alieu Sowe, a student at EvCC and former track athlete, the Fitness Center is also more than just a place to workout. It’s a space where he can feel comfortable and supported as he works towards his fitness goals.

“I try to use it as often as I possibly can and what motivates me is to be in better shape,” Sowe said.

As someone who has experienced the demands of competitive track and field, he values the chance to maintain his cardio and overall fitness through the resources the center offers.

One of his favorite features at the facility is the floating track on the third floor, which provides him space for his workouts.

“As a track athlete, being able to go run on the floating track it’s a good experience getting that cardio in,” Sowe said, highlighting how important it is to him to utilize this space to better himself.

Sowe’s experience at the Fitness Center has shown him it’s more about the equipment, it’s about the environment. “Even if you’re a beginner, everyone has a starting point. We all have to start somewhere. You can do it here without being judged,” he said. The supportive nature it brings speaks to Sowe in ways that he wasn’t expecting, making it an easy choice to return regularly.

The Fitness Center offers way more than just a gym. It is home to the games and events for the EvCC community. Whether it’s varsity basketball, volleyball or even yoga classes.

In addition to the weight room, this gives others a chance to stay active, build skills or just have fun watching our athletes perform.



The building is open Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the majority of the school year. During the summer, operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is closed on Sundays, holidays, and all days when the campus is closed per the EvCC website.



The Walter Price Student Fitness Center at EvCC plays a pivotal role in the health, well-being, and community spirit of the campus.

Since opening in 2011, the facility has provided students with access to a wide range of fitness equipment, group classes, and a supportive environment where personal growth and development can thrive.

Through the insights of staff members such as Dyer and Sotelo, we can see how their dedication to creating a welcoming environment contributes to the overall positive reputation of the Fitness Center.

Additionally, with the help of Eufracio’s experience, there is a clear picture of how the center has impacted students and playing a key role in their daily routines.

With a commitment to supporting both individual goals and the campus community, the Fitness Center continues to be a valuable resource at EvCC.