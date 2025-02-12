EvCC’s Create Space hosts Advanced Manufacturing Training & Education Center’s (AMTEC) first ever event. February 5 kicked off Create Space’s first robotics competition using Lego Mindstorm Kits provided by AMTEC.

Student teams of three to five are competing during the event. They were provided with a manual and their supplies before being let loose to build. Other than the required color sensor, groups were free to build the robot they wanted. The only objective was to make it autonomously follow the upcoming obstacle course on competition day.

The contest is beginner friendly, using block-based coding for the robot’s programming. Block-based coding uses bubbles with different prompts that can be fitted into a specific order in a jigsaw-like shape.

The Create Space has four dedicated dates for contestants to unitize the space for building and testing these dates are as follows: Feb 5, Feb 19, Mar 15 and April 16. However the area is open to any participants who wish to work on their robots outside of the dedicated dates.

The event is still accepting sign ups for students who want to join the competition. It is preferred that students sign up as groups but individuals will be accepted so long as a pre-existing team approves. Students interested can sign up at the Create Space at the EvCC Cascade Learning Resource Center. For those who wish to watch the competition, spectators can attend the clash of these student-designed robots in the Summit Room at the CLRC on April 23rd.

Dominick Hatcher, one of the competition organizers, explained that they made the course with the idea that competitors can’t 100% complete the course but identify what they can or can’t do and/or push themselves to do something they normally cannot.