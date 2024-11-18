The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Finding your study sanctuary: Which building is best?

Alexis Delgado, Staff ReporterNovember 18, 2024
Alexis Delgado
Grey Wolf Hall (GWH)
Campus Map (Alexis Delgado)

Whether you’re a student who has been at EvCC for a while or who is taking their first steps on campus, one thing for certain is that finding the perfect study spot can significantly boost academic performance. With a variety of halls and spaces available, choosing the right environment for focused study sessions can be overwhelming.

To help out, 30 students across the campus were asked which building is their favorite study location. From Olympus Hall to the Cascade Learning Center, these recommendations could serve as good advice for students looking for their next productive study session. After hearing out the students and counting up the votes, we have the results showing the top three buildings classified as the best places to get work done.

Taking the bronze medal with 6 votes is Grey Wolf Hall. This building is where most of the student hustle and bustle takes place throughout the day. It has large windows that provide good lighting, with views of Everett’s neighborhoods and a hint of mountains in the distance. Each floor contains numerous tables as well as breathtaking art pieces. Each floor has its own set of bathrooms with vending machines located on the first floor.

With eight votes, the silver medal goes to the Cascade Learning Resource Center (CLRC). The building is the “new kid on the block” at EvCC and it has proven to be a true treasure trove for all. It has a modern and sleek design inside and out, and it provides students with a tutoring center, art gallery, writing center, library, media services, the Create Space, study rooms and more. It is a clear favorite amongst students, but there’s one that tops it.

The Cascade Learning Resource Center (CLRC) (Alexis Delgado)

Dafne Piñon, who is currently studying sports medicine, highlighted the benefits of studying at the CLRC, noting the excellent natural lighting that boosts up her motivation. She also mentioned the abundance of study spots and the wealth of resources available in one place, making it easier to track information and stay focused. The presence of other dedicated students also creates an atmosphere conducive to productivity, helping everyone to lock in and get their work done efficiently.

“It really is a space where you can go to really focus, seeing all the other students around me hard at work gives me that boost,” Piñon said.

Bringing home the gold with 11 votes is Parks Student Union (PSU). Often described as the heart of the college by students, PSU offers the Buenos Diaz Café, which features a diverse menu of drinks and foods to suit all tastes, along with a seating area in front of the café for those who need an extra boost. Surrounding the café and extending to the second floor are soft couches and personal tables. Students often seek out the quiet ambiance on the upper level.

Park Student Union (PSU) (Alexis Delgado)

Student Life is also housed here, providing resources on clubs, campus jobs, and student ID cards. Financial services is located nearby, ready to address student inquiries. The student store is also nearby, with a variety of snacks, merchandise, supplies and textbooks to round out PSU’s offerings for the campus community.

At EvCC, where each corner and building holds a unique spot for studying, students have spoken—and their top picks provide something for everyone. From the calm vibe of Grey Wolf Hall to the resources-packed CLRC to the welcoming space of PSU, these buildings aren’t just structures, but places where students find inspiration and motivation.
From preparing for exams to tackling group projects, these top study spots offer productive environments that enhance focus. Each location offers unique features — from quiet nooks to lively communal areas — designed to support different study needs. With so many on-campus options, the ideal study spot may be closer than expected, ready to help make time spent studying as effective as possible.

About the Contributor
Alexis Delgado
Alexis Delgado, Staff Reporter

What is your dream job?

My dream job is to work for a brand or company in public relations. I have had a creative drive since I was a little lad. If we want to get into specifics, I would love to be an advertising, promotions or marketing manager. Just the thought of being behind the creative details and ideas for commercials, billboards, media ads or even trailers for movies would be extremely fun.

Where does the Clipper fit in to your long term goals?

The Clipper allows me to prepare for any future job setting and enhance my skills in writing, meeting deadlines, working in a team, communicating and using my mind creatively.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

So far my greatest achievement has been reaching a following of 350,000 followers on TikTok! It's what got me interested in the media and public relations sphere.