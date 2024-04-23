The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Participate in the EvCC GenAI Climate Survey

Devin Culver, Social Media ManagerApril 23, 2024

CTT & eLearning has designed a survey requesting student and staff thoughts on Generative AI and its role in an academic setting. The survey is meant to gather data about how students use GenAI like ChatGPT, Bard and DALL-E in their personal, professional or academic lives. The insight from this survey is going to affect how this technology is integrated at EvCC, so anyone with an opinion is encouraged to participate.

Please take a few moments to share your perspective here.

In addition, EvCC is hosting an online Student GenAI Listening Session on Wednesday, May 15 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. to further the conversation around this topic. Anyone interested in the subject is invited to attend.

For more information, reach out to [email protected].

About the Contributor
Devin Culver
Devin Culver, Social Media Manager
What is your dream job? My dream job would be an informational YouTuber. It is similar to an independent journalist, but with more flexibility and the ability to reach a larger audience. What is an issue or topic you are interested about? I am interested in urban design, how cities can be built to be walkable and practical for people’s lives. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? Outside of the Clipper, I like to play games like Valorant, Destiny 2 and Lethal Company. Otherwise, I play a card game called Yu-Gi-Oh.
