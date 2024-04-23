Participate in the EvCC GenAI Climate Survey

CTT & eLearning has designed a survey requesting student and staff thoughts on Generative AI and its role in an academic setting. The survey is meant to gather data about how students use GenAI like ChatGPT, Bard and DALL-E in their personal, professional or academic lives. The insight from this survey is going to affect how this technology is integrated at EvCC, so anyone with an opinion is encouraged to participate.



Please take a few moments to share your perspective here.

In addition, EvCC is hosting an online Student GenAI Listening Session on Wednesday, May 15 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. to further the conversation around this topic. Anyone interested in the subject is invited to attend.

For more information, reach out to [email protected].