Now that 2023 is in life’s rearview mirror, many are optimistic for what the new year has in store.

The majority of opinions around campus agreed that 2023 concluded poorly. Students were eager to share their reasons on why they believe 2024 will turn out better than the previous year.

Question: What are you looking forward to the most in 2024 and why?

Gallery • 8 Photos Jeff Sass "I'm going on a missionary trip to Botswana sometime around November or December. I've never been outside of the country except Mexico and I like to help out," Victoria Lopez said.