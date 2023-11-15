The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

New Veterans Club Kicks Off

Rob Ziegler, Photo EditorNovember 15, 2023
EvCC student Newton Mak is a 20 year veteran of the U.S. Army and Coast Guard.

Under the leadership of the EvCC Veterans Department, the veterans club was reestablished with its first meet and greet taking place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Veterans’ Resource Center in Baker Hall.

Over the course of two hours, 20 former military attendees shared their commonalities and experiences while they discussed club organizational goals. Veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines were represented. Free coffee and donuts were also made available.

The club is committed to establishing an inclusive climate and will be open to veterans and their family members. There are financial programs in place through the Veterans Administration that can help pay for veterans’ family members’ education. One attendee dropped by because his father was in the Air Force and he wanted to know more. Also present were members of the student government.

Eligible military veterans qualify for a 25% discount off their tuition. Flexible work study programs, club leadership roles and responsibilities were discussed as well.

Visit the Veterans’ Resource Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for further information on other veteran education programs. The next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in Baker Hall room 214.
About the Contributor
Rob Ziegler, Photo Editor
