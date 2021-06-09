Pride Month: History, Allyship and Local Celebrations

June is LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, and virtual and select in-person events are taking place all month to celebrate and recognize the impact queer individuals have had on history and culture.

History

While Pride is celebratory, it is important to understand the history and significance of Pride beyond the mainstream disingenuous depictions of rainbows and glitter to represent a marginalized community.

In New York at this time, homosexuality was considered a criminal offense. Because of this, gay bars had to operate without a liquor license. The mafia took advantage of this to make money, leaving the establishments vulnerable to frequent police raids and police brutality.

The 1969 Stonewall uprising was a six-day series of events between protestors and police. When police raided the Stonewall Inn for the second time in one week, patrons fought back. The Stonewall Inn was one of the most popular gay bars in New York at the time. When police arrived, they forced over 200 people outside and used excessive violence.

One notable protester that resisted arrest was Marsha P. Johnson, a black trans woman and activist. Along with Johnson was self-identified drag queen, Sylvia Rivera. Both prominent figures at the Stonewall uprising, they emerged as leaders in the liberation movement. They went on to found the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, a group that offered housing to homeless transgender youth, and opened the first LGBTQIA+ youth shelter in the country.

The Stonewall uprising was widely covered by the media and sparked the first Pride march in New York City exactly one year later on June 28, 1970.

The Stonewall Uprising is credited for changing the discourse surrounding the gay rights movement, but mostly for white cisgender people. According to the Library of Congress, “people of color and gender non-conforming people never truly had the benefit of concealing their marginalized identities,” and had been on the frontlines of activism for years prior to this event.

Allyship

The LGBTQIA+ community, especially youths, face disproportionate rates of homelessness. Poverty rates are also increased, with transgender people at 29.4%.

One option for providing support is donating to accredited charities.

The Trevor Project: Provides assistance and suicide prevention to LGBTQIA+ youth under the age of 25.

Transgender Law Center: Trans-led organization dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming people.

More Charities

Another way to support is by crowdfunding. Thousands of campaigns for gender confirmation surgeries, queer venues, artists and more can be found on GoFundMe’s “Uplift LGBTQ Lives” page.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, “More than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2021.” Eight have already been enacted into law including anti-trans sports bans, religious refusal bans and one anti-trans medical care ban.

This wave of legislation is a coordinated attack by national anti-LGBTQIA+ groups like Alliance Defending Freedom, Family Policy Alliance and Heritage Foundation. A part of this effort is asking parents and policymakers to sign pledges to prevent the Equality Act from passing.

Research the policies your state representatives have approved or proposed before you vote, and vote with your dollar. Where people spend their money impacts large corporations and its donation policies.

Here is a list of companies who have signed the Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation.

Here is a comprehensive list of legislation affecting LGBTQIA+ rights.

Pride Month is a dedicated time for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate who they are and to honor the 1969 Stonewall rebellion, but the time to reject heteronormativity, amplify queer voices and understand adversity faced by marginalized communities is all-year-round.

Local Celebrations and Events

Finals are a Drag Show Friday, June 11.

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

EvCC virtual event, Link to join.

Pride Picnic at Forest Park. Saturday, June 26.

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Forest Park

205 Park Road Everett, WA, 98203.

Sip N’ Paint Fundraiser for PFLAG Everett & GLOBE. Wednesday, June 30.

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cafe Zippy

1502 Rucker Ave. Everett, WA, 98201.

Virtual Seattle Pride June 26 – June 27.

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

RSVP here.

Rock For Pride 2021 – This Is Me Saturday, June 12.

6 p.m.

Online event, find out more and register here.

Power Up! LGBTQ+ Workers’ Rights Workshop June 17.

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

RSVP here.