Breaking News: Everett Silvertips Will Stay in EvCC Housing During the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season

March 3rd, 2021 the Everett Silvertips and Everett Community College have announced an agreement to host players on campus during the 2020-2021 regular hockey season.

Everett Silvertips and EvCC both tweeted they are excited for the agreement at around 3:10 p.m. today.

According to the EvCC press release, players will have a building to themselves, and students will be in a separate building to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Silvertips billeting (housing) program is paused, and the team is excited that EvCC has created this opportunity for them according to Silvertips general manager Garry Davidson. EvCC President Daria Willis says that EvCC is excited to host the team in student housing with the press release elaborating that student housing occupancy is low due to COVID-19.

The Western Hockey League has a health and safety protocol that players and staff will be required to follow including temperature checks and various screenings.

In late January, EvCC was approved by the City of Everett to rent out the Cedar Hall Dorms to non-students from Feb. 1, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2022. At the time, discussions were in the process about housing high school and college players for the Silvertips and Aquasox.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.