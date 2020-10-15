Breaking News: Vice President of Student Services No Longer with EvCC

Breaking News:

Dr. Robert Hill, the vice president of Student Services, is no longer with EvCC as of today. He had been with the college since July 1. Dean of Student Development, Jennifer Rhodes, will be serving as interim vice president of Student Services beginning tomorrow. The administration shakeup was announced via email from President Daria Willis earlier this afternoon.

The impact of this departure on students is currently unknown. The role of vice president of Student Services was new for the 2020-21 school year. As President Willis explained during a Q & A session with The Clipper on Sept. 24 the vice president of Instruction and vice president of Student Services are crucial roles: “Basically, we can move faster at getting change in the college, responding to the community and student means by having two VPs in the two larger areas of the college. They can work on their particular niches to get us to where we need to go for students.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available to The Clipper.